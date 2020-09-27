[PHOTO] Gwyneth Paltrow Wears NOTHING at All in Birthday Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow had an out-of-ordinary way of commemorating another milestone in her life.

The Goop founder stunned her fans as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday.

Gwyneth Paltrow Surprised Fans with her Unique "Birthday Suit"

On her Instagram, the blonde beauty was seen in her most au naturale form, "wearing her birthday suit" as she posed naked in the outdoors.

With a messy hair and bare-faced look, the "Iron Man" actress flaunted her toned abs and stunning legs with her hand strategically placed across her chest.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today. Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes, and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to greet the Academy Award winner on her special day.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell gave Paltrow a thumbs up to her naked birthday portrait.

"Happy Birthday @gwynethpaltrow, you got it !! Flaunt it," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the OG influencer and hotel heiress Paris Hilton commented, "Happy Birthday beautiful!!!!"

Popstar and American Idol judge Katy Perry also showed some love to the birthday girl with her sweet greetings: "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate," she mentioned, followed by three heart emojis.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Had the Funniest Reaction

However, the actress' 16-year-old daughter Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, had a hilarious reaction to her mother's recent IG photo.

She wrote "MOM" in capital letters, signaling a thumbs down to the "Shallow Hal" actress. Paltrow, for her part, replied with laughing emojis.

Fans also reacted to Apple's comment and pointed out that this will also be the response they will receive from their kids.

"Exactly what my daughter would say; however, she'd probably add, "Mom, take that down," one fan replied, while another individual mentioned that Paltrow is beautiful and did the naked shot with "finesse and class."

"Oh my your mom is a goddess and so very beautiful, and besides she's doing it with finesse and class.. and her bits are covered," the said fan responded to Apple.

Prior to her super-daring birthday snap, the Golden Globe winner shared in an Instagram video that the "best place to be naked" is near her husband, Brad Falchuk.

The TV writer and producer also posted a sweet tribute to her wife as he called him a "badass."

In a lengthy post, Falchuk shared that the Hollywood A-lister "makes pizza from scratch" and "is never late for cocktail hour."

He also commended Paltrow for being the best mom and wife and for treating her friends like her family.

"Trust me; she's the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you," Falchuk wrote while taking the opportunity to encourage the public to participate in the U.S. national election.

"PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"

