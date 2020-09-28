Demi Lovato Has Planned a Massive Wedding to Max Ehrich

Last week, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich shocked the world when they reported that they have called off their wedding after six months of dating.

According to OK! Magazine, the Disney alum, has been extremely busy planning her dream wedding to the soap opera actor.

In July, Ehrich proposed to Lovato after just four months of dating. The "Stone Cold" singer admitted that spending their quarantine accelerated their relationship, and before their breakup, they had majorly speed on the gas with planning the supposed special day.

The outlet revealed that Lovato picked Ariana Grande as the maid of honor, while Sam Smith was supposed to serenade the couple and the guests with his soulful vocals.

Lovato has worked with planning that sorted out the venue, the invites, menu, and flower.

OK! 's source said that Demi Lovato will be tying the knot next spring.

Demi Lovato is also not willing to have some people witness her big day.

The source revealed that Lovato's ex-best friend, Selena Gomez, who Ehrich once professed his love to, will not be witnessing the special day.

"Demi wants her day to have only positive vibes," the source said. "Some may think she's rushing this, but she says it feels so right."

But there may be some inconsistencies with OK! 's article since it turns out, she did not feel so right.

Demi Lovato has reportedly seen the red flags in her relationship but seemed to have just ignored them.

An E! News source said, "There has been a lot of tension, and Demi left him to get a clear head. She didn't know who Max truly was and didn't think he had good intentions."

Another insider reported that Lovato doesn't trust her then-fiancé entirely as she thinks Ehrich is "sketchy."

Lovato reportedly doubted Ehrich and his intentions, thinking the "Young & Reckless" star only proposed to get attention.

Finding out the truth

According to Max Ehrich, he only found out that they were done when a tabloid reported it.

He took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to say, "Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid."

"While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

Not the end?

However, on Sunday, Ehrich took to his Instagram Story once again to say that he and his former fiancée "haven't even officially ended anything."

He addressed the tabloid rumors and speculation about their breakup, writing, "Please stop trying to 'Thank you, next' me." It was about Ariana Grande's hit song after her high-profile split to "Saturday Night Live" star, Pete Davidson.

Ehrich continued, "For I'm just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me."

He went on to claim that, "To this moment... we haven't spoken over the phone... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other, literally."

"I'm here in real time with y'all," and added. "I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe."

He concluded his statement by saying, If you're reading this... I love you always... unconditionally... no matter what."

A few posts later, he shared some of Lovato's songs with messages expressing her adoration to the singer-actress.

