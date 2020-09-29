Chadwick Boseman Love: Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick's Ultimate Act of Respect

Chadwick Boseman was a gift to humanity. He was a real-life superhero, and he did not even need praises for it.

He died even before most people knew he was diagnosed with cancer, and he contributed to solving the issue of the gender wage gap without necessarily screaming his lungs out for what he did.

Now that he's gone, Sienna Miller is making sure his good deed does not go unnoticed.

"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was," Miller said, per Empire Magazine.

According to Miller, her "21 Bridges" co-star and the producer of the said film not only advocated for her to be part of the movie, but they also made sure she was properly paid for it.

By properly paid, it means there should be no wage differences between male and female actors.

"He produced 21 Bridges, and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold," Miller said of Boseman.

Miller revealed that Chadwick was the one who approached her for the film. It was almost a no-go had Miller let her exhaustion with the industry took over, as she revealed it was a time when she really did not want to work anymore. Nonetheless, she did not want to pass up the opportunity to work with the actor.

Apart from going into great lengths for her to be part of the movie, the Marvel star even fought for her to receive a bigger paycheck for the film. In fact, Boswick even donated part of her salary so she can get that pay she wanted.

Miller said she demanded the studio to meet her very specific pay point, but it failed to do so even if it has the budget for it. This made Miller angry because she was already not keen to work anymore, and she was very familiar with the issue of gender pay disparity in Hollywood and beyond.

Sienna refused to work unless she was compensated properly, but she was surprised that it was Chadwick who stepped up.

"Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid," Miller revealed.

The actress claimed that the gesture shocked her because this does not happen often, or at all. Apparently, Boseman said firmly that she is going to be paid what she deserved to be paid and according to her worth.

Miler said she was astounded because it was almost unfathomable for guys to behave like this in Hollywood. This is why, after the project, she occasionally shares the story to some male actor friends of hers.

"They all go very, very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while," Miiller added.

The actress further clarified that Chadwick did not do it to show off. instead, he did it because he truly believed in pay equality and giving Miller what is due to her.

