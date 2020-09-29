WAP Fever! Cardi B Makes Big Move To Earn More Money

Cardi B is striking while the iron is hot and cashing in on the global success of her viral song "WAP."

Following the popularity of her latest track featuring rap "It" girl Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy Award winner has filed to trademark "WAP."

The said trademark application covers a wide range of accessories and apparel such as footwear, headwear, backpacks, luggage, fanny packs and handbags, per TMZ.

Aside from this, the "Bodak Yellow" singer is also attempting to trademark beverages such as energy drinks, fruit juices, sodas and even liquor.

This move from Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, came after she released a WAP-themed merchandise last month.

It includes t-shirts donning Cardi and Megan's face, matchy tracksuit, crop biker set with sports bra and spandex shorts, a $25 umbrella that comes in pink and black, as well as a mid-length transparent raincoat that costs $125.

"WAP" TikTok Challenge

Following her song's debut, "WAP" received mixed reactions from the public and high-profile personalities, as some conservatives slammed the singer for creating a provocative and risque track.

Interestingly, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song received attention from the TikTok community through the viral "WAP" challenge.

The hit dance craze started after choreographer Brian Esperson posted a version of his routine on the video-sharing app, donning electrifying floor moves, booty-shaking dance, high kicks, splits and a lot of twerking.

This racked up millions of views in just a short span of time, hence the birth of #WAPchallenge.

Cardi B Denied To Trademark "Okurr"

Aside from "WAP," the iconic female rapper also made the same move to her famous catchphrase "Okurr."

Last year, the "I Like It" rapper tried to trademark the term but was denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

According to the government agency, the phrase is widely used, especially in "the drag community and by celebrities as an alternate way of saying 'OK' or 'something that is said to affirm when someone is being put in their place."

The catchphrase was popularized by RuRu Paul and often heard in the reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In her previous interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the female rapper explained the meaning behind the famous term.

According to her, it means "almost like, 'OK' but the 'okayyyy' is played out" or something said to affirm a situation.

Celebrities Who Attempted To Trademark Their Work

Cardi B is not the only one who tried to trademark a catchphrase.

In 2015, pop icon Taylor Swift attempted to protect the phrases from her fifth studio album "1989," which includes "this sick beat" and "we never go out of style."

As cited by Billboard, this move from the "Back to December" hitmaker prevents merchandisers from profiting off her lyrics.

Aside from her, pop princess Britney Spears was denied to trademark her 2003 song "Toxic."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Receives Massive Love on Twitter With #TaylorSwiftIsLovedParty

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles