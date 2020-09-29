Kylie Jenner Uses Bikini Snap To Raise Voters Awareness

Kylie Jenner's 196 million followers on Instagram is not new to the makeup mogul's sexy bikini snap, which she posts every now and then. But this time, Kylie used her platform to the next level by turning her alluring photos into voters' social media awareness.

On Monday, the 23-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe took to Instagram to give fans a quick update on how she has been spending quarantine in her mansion. Kylie looks goddess as usual with her strapless Dior bikini as she gets her daily dose of Vitamin D.

The mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster flaunts her hour-glass body while lounging at a cozy gray couch beside her pool.

Bikini Post Twist

The Instagram Queen sure knows the followers will be all eyes on her bikini snap, that is why she took the opportunity to turn the jaw-dropping photo into a voters awareness information.

In the caption, Kylie encouraged her followers to register to vote and wrote: "But are you registered to vote?"

"Click the link in my bio.. let's make a plan to vote together," Kylie added.

The link on Kylie's Instagram bion leads directly to a US voter registration site called vote.org. It allows US citizens to check their voter status in real-time.

Aside from getting a whopping 7.4 million likes, the sultry bikini photos also gained thumbs up comments from followers who totally agree with the message.

"Ain't nobody thinking about voting with you in this bikini," singer La'Britney quipped.

"I am registered," Kylie's 36-year-old sister Khloe Kardashian commented.

"All of a sudden I wanna vote," one follower wrote.

Kylie Pushing For More Voters

Aside from the bikini photo turned voters registration post, Kylie also posted an Instagram story entry encouraging her followers to make a plan to vote. She posted a possible checklist on what to do, from checking voters' registration to sending the ballot via mail.

In the end, Kylie encouraged her followers to make sure their voices are heard this coming November 2020 election.

"Now, more than ever, we need change. We have the power to make a difference," Kylie wrote.

"Just a few minutes out of our lives, to register, to fill out the ballot, to drop it in a mailbox, that's all it takes. VOTE," she added.

It is not the first time that Kylie has voiced out her political views. Back in June, she also posted a voter registration awareness and shared a daily voter checklist on Instagram.

Disgusting Throwback Pic

Kylie's voter awareness content came after she went on savage mode on her sister, Kim Kardashian's latest throwback photo.

Last week, Kim took a trip down memory lane and shared an epic throwback photo of herself and her siblings Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

"Babies at Benihana." Kim wrote alongside the photo, which appears to be taken during circa 2008 or 2009.

All of them looks unrecognizably different, leading Kylie to comment: "Delete his, immediately!"

