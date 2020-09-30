Machine Gun Kelly Got Real About Color Pink, Halsey and Watching His Dad Die

Machine Gun Kelly has mad respect for the color pink and for Halsey. Losing his father also has a significant effect on him, he revealed.

Talking with Radio.com on its LIVE Check-In on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly readily gave up information that fans want to hear from him, such as working with Halsey and why he keeps wearing pink.

In fact, in this event, he was sporting a pink nail polish.

Before he got into the color pink topic, however, the singer gave a harrowing account of how his father's death has affected him. According to him, he watched his father die in front of him and it hurt him like no other. "I don't what bigger pain there is than losing your last person that you were taught you could count on," he said. Because he is an artist and well-versed in writing about pain, he wrote a song about this. As a result, his hit song, "Lonely" essentially wrote itself.

He then had the chance to talk about wearing pink nail polish and why loves pink. According to Machine Gun Kelly, pink is actually a strong color that can have a polarizing effect unlike other colors. "The pink is such a polarizing color. People say 'I hate it that a guy is wearing pink.' Which is exactly how I feel about genres. It polarizes people and that's what good art is. It makes people feel like 'I hate this' or 'I love this.' But at least you don't NOT feel something."

This is not the first time that MGK gushed about the color pink, or defended it when he's wearing the color. It can also be remembered that he wore a pink suit to MTVs' VMAs 2020. It was not just any pink but a monochrome HOT pink suit. It looked good on him, but certainly sent some tongues wagging.

Slamming critics asking why he wore pink on the event, he said he cannot believe men are still afraid of the color pink in this time and age. He even mocked the fact that some of them are mad at him for doing so.

Drifting to another topic, he said watching Halsey sing is sick, more so when she started reaching the high notes. He compared her to Hailey Williams of Paramore and just gushed how great is it to see her work. He also shared they have a strong bond, essentially revealing they have the same taste in music.

it can be recalled that the two have worked together on "Forget Me Too" and included in MGK's newest album, "Tickets to My Downfall." People who got the chance to hear it when it dropped were amazed. They cannot even help but tweet their love about it. It's apparent that the two are artists who understand each other, thereby able to produce a perfect collaboration without unnecessary drama.

Halsey herself shared that this collaboration was actually seven years in the making and said she could not believe it took that long to happen.

Watch the video below:

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Trouble: Singer Facing Enormous Debt With New Lawsuit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles