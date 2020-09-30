Ellen DeGeneres 'Hell Boss:' Former Help Reveals Host's OCD Makes Her Set Traps for Them

Stories of Ellen DeGeneres being mean haven't ended yet.

Though she has recently returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," there are still people who are coming out with stories about the 62-year-old.

This time, however, former housekeepers for the TV tyrant has explosive accusations about the award-winning host.

They claim that DeGeneres isn't just hated on screen, she's also hated by her housekeepers.

"Ellen was the worst person I've ever met in my life," one former housekeeper claimed. "She takes pleasure in firing people."

According to the source who spoke to Globe, she was axed just after a few months of her employment.

"She treated you like you were nothing," they added.

Because of Ellen DeGeneres' alleged OCD, she is said to get easily upset if things are not in order.

"'Violations' included a chef using a guest toilet and a maid forgetting to put a piece of trash in the recycling," the source claimed.

"There might be 20 to 30 things every day. We are talking about the finest details - a salt shaker out of place or a light switch left on," they added.

"She wanted the coffee maker deep-cleaned every day after complaining that there was too much or too little froth on her latte."

The "Finding Dory" star has also reportedly put traps on some corner of her million-dollar mansion, such as "matchsticks behind cupboard doors, cushions, or book to see if the staff was cleaning and moving things."

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, is said to be a "charming, funny, and perfectly lovely" employer.

Long-standing rumors of the host's backstage demeanor, such as "don't speak directly to her," "don't look at her in the eye," "don't let her smell you," "you should always chew gum," combined into workplace injustices was reported in two BuzzFeed articles.

Former employees and industry colleagues of the LGBTQ+ icon then started sharing stories about DeGeneres' dark side.

A few weeks before her return to TV, three of the show's top producers were fired following WarnerMedia's internal investigation.

In her opening monologue, the entire thing was a mixture of shame and excuses, with a bit of legal caution.

Ellen DeGeneres' so-called "apology" rambled from self-reflection and self-pity.

She cast herself as a person who employs 270 people, saying, "If I ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that."

"If that's ever the case, I've let myself down, and I've hurt myself."

DeGeneres admitted that she sees her show as a haven from the world's issues and problems.

Whether there's a funny, sad, or cute topic, Ellen DeGeneres would just dance to it.

Many people didn't feel that her apology was sincere. She only said it because people whistle-blew.

Like Oprah Winfrey, DeGeneres uses her money to give away to "everyday people" that she says has "touched her heart."

Despite "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is a staple since 2003, maybe it's time for her to retire after all of the scandal and allegations thrown against her.

