Hugh Jackman Strips Off in Shoe Commercial -- Gets Trolled by Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman shows his funny side as he bares it all in a new ad campaign.

The Australian clothing and footwear brand, R.M. Williams -- best known for producing Chelsea boots -- named the 51-year-old "Wolverine" actor as their first-ever ambassador in 2019.

Now, the Hollywood A-lister appeared in the brand's recent commercial with nothing but confidence and his pair of black leather boots.

In the 90-second advert, Jackman was seen sitting comfortably in a chair, wearing his birthday suit while looking unfazed as he spoke to the company's executive.

Jackman discussed how he values the "Wear Only..." policy, donning literally just the R.M. Williams Chelsea boots as he placed his feet up on the executive's desk.

"My word is my bond. When I say, I'm in. I am all in, you know? And, honestly, it's me who should be paying you," Jackman mentioned in a clip.

Furthermore, "The Greatest Showman" star went on and raved about how "comfortable" and nicely crafted the footwear was.

"Look at this! It's one beautiful piece of leather. Beautiful stitching. And they're comfortable," Jackman said." "The balls of my feet just feel like they've died and were widely mourned and just went to ball heaven if you know what I mean."

He then decided to wrap up the meeting by rubbing his naked butt into the velvet chair as he mentioned, "What is this? You should sit in this! Everything at R.M.Williams is just so comfortable."

Looking perplexed, the company boss appears to be shocked at Jackman's behavior, but at the same time relieved that he can now leave his office as he offers him the chair, "You can have that," the exec quipped.

The Golden Globe winner also took to Twitter to hype his high-quality kicks.

"What can I say? The boots are comfortable. @RMWilliamsUK," he wrote alongside the campaign video.

Fans also had the funniest reaction to his new ad.

"The Man. The Music. The Balls, I mean, The Boots. So wish you coulda done this bit at your Hollywood Bowl show last summer!" one user responded.

Meanwhile, another fan seems to be interested in the chair rather than the boots.

"Can I ask if that chair is for sale??? Cause I want in on the bidding."

Ryan Reynolds Savagely Trolls Hugh Jackman

On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds immediately chimed in and called out the actor for hanging out in his office.

"Is that the chair from my office?" the "Green Lantern" star wrote, while one fan pointed out that it's his chair from the 2016 movie "Deadpool."

"I believe that is the chair from your office, Ryan! Was this the chair Deadpool used to fondle pulverine's balls to get his very own movie?"

Scarlett Johansson the Reason Behind Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Rift

Although they were longtime best friends, fans love Jackman and Reynolds' social media "feud," which started during their 2009 movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

In his previous interview with The Daily Beast, the "Les Miserables" actor mentioned that it was because of their co-star Scarlett Johansson.

"I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching,'"

