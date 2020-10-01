Kylie Jenner Gets Savagely Trolled After Showing Off Her Bum

Social media is lashing out at Kylie Jenner over her yet another massive transformation.

In her recent Instagram post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star looked all glammed up and dressed to the nines with her body-hugging nude midi tube dress that accentuates her famous curves.

The beauty mogul topped off her look with her long, dark hair as she posed in front of a beige luxury 4x4 sports utility vehicle that matched with her outfit,

With a sultry photo, the mother-of-one captioned her post with a simple "Hi!"

Jenner, who usually updates her 196 million followers with seductive snaps, received tons of love from her fans.

"Wow queen!" one user wrote, while another one appeared to be distracted by the Kylie Cosmetics founder's hourglass figure: " Iwas going to sleep, but now I cannot."

Meanwhile, the resident Kardashian supermodel, Kylie Jenner, replied with fire emoji signaling that her snap is too hot to handle.

Furthermore, beauty guru Cole Carrigan noticed that the beauty mogul looked like her old self: "Omg. this gives me old Kylie vibes," he mentioned.

On the other hand, an individual complimented her body and pointed out that she had the "most perfect growing bum."

"Oh my god you are the most perfect woman in the world with the most perfect growing bum in the world."

Unfortunately, this caused outrage on social media as fans accused her of altering her body.

One doubter wrote: "Wow, that dress, and that booty! It's gotten bigger?!"

Another user even made a comparison between Jenner's and her luxury car: "Look at that a** though. It's bigger than her jeep!"

Photoshop Fail

The 23-year-old beauty mogul is not an amateur when it comes to online criticisms. Back in April, she was heavily trolled on Instagram over her questionable photoshop fail.

Hearts raced when she posted a photo donning a skimpy rainbow bikini, showing off her curves as she posed in a picturesque pool inside her newly acquired $36-million "resort compound" in Holmby Hills.

Unfortunately, the reality star had to delete and re-upload the photo after mistakenly posting a heavily photoshopped version.

Despite Jenner's move, fans were quick to gather receipts that launched a thousand memes.

"Kylie, you are the worst using photoshop," one wrote followed by a series of snaps highlighting the difference between the original and the edited photo.

An individual also called out the "KUWTK" star and stressed that she has been using photoshop for a long time.

"Kylie first posted a slide of two Instagram pictures in the beach and one of them had clear photoshop that had me dead and then fans started noticing and commenting and she deleted it and reposted it with more pictures and cropped out the part that shows clear use of photoshop."

Aside from the Kylie Skin owner, another Kardashian who was savagely trolled online is her older sister Khloe.

The Good American founder recently became the face of subscription service, Ipsy, and as part of their campaign ad, the mother-of-one was dressed in a hot pink ensemble sporting a fake tan and blonde locks.

However, the internet was unhappy with her looks and criticized her for trying to look like Beyonce.

