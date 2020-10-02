Kylie Jenner Makes Fans Cry Through Sweet Video With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and daughter, Stormi, caused a stir on social media again. This time, however, it's for the most adorable reason.

Back To School Trouble

The 23-year-old beauty mogul recently faced a wave of backlash over her massive transformation and her "back to school" post with her 2-year-old daughter's Hermes Kelly Ado backpack.

In a short clip, Stormi -- whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott -- was spotted jumping with excitement as she chants "first day of school!" Stormi looked too cool for school though, donning a black shirt and biker shorts paired with white sneakers, along her mini backpack that reportedly costs $12,000 (per Page Six).

However, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel appeared to be dismayed with Kylie's decision to give her daughter a luxury bag at such a young age.

The 49-year-old reality star slammed the resident Kardashian beauty mogul for "falunting" expensive things in the middle of global pandemic.

"I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I'm no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice," she posted on Twitter.

Despite the scathing remarks she received, the Kylie Skin owner remained unfazed knowing that she has her number one cheerleader -- and that is her adorable Stormi.

Sweetest Moment

In her recent Instagram post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star and her daughter were having a casual mother-daughter bonding in what appears to be their movie night.

Donning a navy blue matchy pajama, Kylie Jenner laid her head down on her daughter's lap.

The young Jenner immediately stroked and cradled her mother's head as she smiles.

What made the clip emotional was the bacground music "Godspeed" by Frank Ocean with the lines "I will always love you how I do / Let go of a prayer for you."

Kylie then revealed in her caption that Stormi said "don't be afraid mommy."

The duo's video made millions of her followers cry, including her sisters Kendall and Khloe. The former responded "tiny tear" with a sad emoji, while the latter and Good American founder wrote "I melted into my seat."

Instagram star and Le Rêve Hair Collection owner Chanel Dijon praised the "KUWTK" star for being a "good" mothe: "This is so sweet. such a good mommy and it shows."

Meanwhile her fans also chimed in and gushed over Kylie and Stormi's sweet moment.

"The way she put her hand to your head," one user replied." Meanwhile, another one mentioned: "Naw I'm extra emotional today, this got me ready to cry."

An individual also mentioned how adorable Stormi is: "She's the cutest baby girl I've ever seen."

Kylie Jenner loves updating her 196 million Instagram followers with clips of her and her daughter.

In one of her previous IG stories, the mother-of-one revealed that Stormi watches the same movie every night and that is the 2016 film "Trolls."

She even recorded her little one attempting to dance and sing along to the songs.

