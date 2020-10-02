Kylie Jenner Highly Criticized For Daughter's Luxury School Bag

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, super mom Kylie Jenner did not let her only daughter Stormi Webster not have a memorable first day of school, even if it was only at the comforts of their home. But the first-time mom's back-to-school social media post did not sit well with others.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old "Kylie Cosmetics" founder marked her 2-year-old daughter's milestone by posting a clip of Stormi jumping out of joy and cheering: "First day of school!"

In an Instagram Story entry, Kylie also documented Stormi's first day of homeschooling by sharing an adorable photo of her learning get-up. The little girl, which Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, is sporting an all-black ensemble paired with a pint-size Jordan Retro 3 sneakers and diamond earrings.

But what the caught the internet's attention is Stormi's cute backpack. In true Kylie Jenner fashion, she did not let her daughter go to school with any Target-bought school bag. It turns out, the little Jenner is carrying a pale pink Hermes Kelly Ado, which has a price tag of $12,000.

Humblebrag?

While tons of followers gushed over Stormi's cuteness on the video, former "Real Housewives of New York" star is not impressed.

In a comment to "Us Weekly" reposted snap of Stormi's photo, Bethenny Frankel claims that Kylie Jenner is disguising her "humblebrags" with her daughter's back-to-school photo.

"I never say anything about this stuff, but this is the most transparent humblebrag I've seen yet," Frankel wrote.

"It's everything wrong with everything," she added.

Many Instagram users seem to agree with her sentiment as her comment gained over 3,500 likes and replies.

"Nailed it!!! Super tone-deaf, especially right now with people struggling so much," one user told Frankel.

"Can you imagine how many backpacks, iPads, school supplies, and essentials they could donate? It would make such a positive impact," another one added.

The 49-year-old reality TV personality, later on, took to Twitter and explained further about her comments. Frankel said that while she is also used to having luxury items, she believes that it is not the right time to brag about it since most people are suffering due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

"I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I'm no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting(under the guise of a back to school post)during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice," Frankel wrote.

Rich Kid Problems

It is not the first time that the so-called "self-made billionaire" was put under fire for showering her young daughter with expensive gifts and stuff.

In July this year, Kylie Jenner also received a backlash over Stormi's $1,180 Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy with a rare multicolor monogram.

Kylie also bought not just one but four mini re-edition Prada bags for her mini-me. She got the miniature shoulder bag in colors black, bright orange, yellow, and pink, which costs $725 each.

