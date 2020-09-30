Paris Hilton Savagely Trolled Over Anniversary Greeting to Carter Reum

After her YouTube documentary film's success, Paris Hilton is on again for another celebration, which she marks with a heartfelt social media post.

September 30, 2020, marks Paris Hilton's first anniversary with boyfriend, Carter Reum. The 39-year-old socialite marked the occasion with a lengthy Instagram post gushing over the 39-year-old entrepreneur.

In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Paris described Carter as a "loyal and supportive" boyfriend.

"Happy Anniversary, my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you," Paris wrote, alongside a photo of her and Carter during the screening of "This is Paris" YouTube Original documentary earlier this month.

Paris looks like a goddess in her yellow Alice + Olivia dress that matches her blonde locks with orange and blue highlights.

"You opened my heart in ways I didn't existed. You are the most extraordinary person I've ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways. I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone," the popular heiress continued.

Paris also confessed that she would never forget about their first kiss, adding that she feels like being in her own world when they are together.

"You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is; you were that one missing piece of the puzzle," Paris said.

"Thank you for being the best, most loyal, and supportive man in my life. Thank you for filling my heart with so much love. We make each other whole. We are One," she added.

The TV personality-turned-DJ said Carter is both her boyfriend and best friend and expressed how excited she is to share the future with him.

Besides their smoochy shot, Paris also shared their personalized cake, which features their initials with a heart cake in the middle.

Troll Comments

Paris' post has now gained a total of 1.3 million likes. But aside from greetings and congratulatory messages, the Instagram entry was also flooded with savage comments.

Both followers and Instagram users got confused about which anniversary the couple celebrates since Paris also publicly greeting Carter a happy anniversary back in April, July, and August this year.

"I feel like you have an anniversary every month," one follower wrote.

"It's your anniversary again? August 30 post said happy anniversary, lol, wtf!" another one commented.

"How many anniversaries do you have, though?"

"Wow, it was their anniversary since March. How many anniversaries they have?

Meanwhile, others emphasized how Paris labeled all of her boyfriends "the one" and hoped Carter is finally the guy for her.

"I've lost count of the guys you've said the same thing about. Hoping this is the one (crossed finger emoji) for now," a fan commented.

Dating History

Paris and Carter first sparked dating rumors when they made their red carpet debut at the InTheStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globe after-party in January.

It was Paris' first public outing with a guy after calling off her brief engagement with Chris Zylka in November 2018.

