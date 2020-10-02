Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Last Moment With Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are not the only ones grieving for losing their third child due to miscarriage. Aside from the internet mourning for their devastating experience, Chrissy's mother is also mourning for Baby Jack's passing.

In an Instagram post, Chrissy's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, shared her first and last moments with the late Baby Jack and heartbreaking is not enough word to describe her grief.

In the short clip, Vilailuck could be seen trying to contain her tears as the nurse gave her a chance to get a glimpse of what would have been Chrissy and John's third child.

While donning a black cardigan, hat, and a face mask, Mommy Vilailuck appears to be caressing the little angel while crying buckets of tears before kissing the baby. Other photos show the grandmother holding the tiny baby in the hospital.

"My heart aches," Vilailuck wrote in the caption. "Love you so much, baby Jack," she added.

The grandmother's heartbreaking tribute was flooded with consoling messages from followers and fans who sent their love and prayers to the family.

"I'm so so sorry this happened to your family- the pain is dark and heavy. Don't get caught up in it continue loving the blessings you have in Luna and Miles and cherish Jack in spirit," one user commented.

"Pepper, you are such a loving mother & grandmother. I know your family needs you now more than ever, so sending all my love & strength to you," another one added.

On Wednesday night, the 43-year-old model drops the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage after a few days of grueling hospitalization.

Chrissy was first admitted to the hospital on September 27 due to bleeding caused by her weak placenta. She was rushed to the hospital due to excessive bleeding, but she assured her fans that the unborn baby is still safe and healthy.

On September 29, Chrissy shared that she had a "scary morning" after seeing huge blood clots and ended up having two blood transfusions before losing Baby Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote alongside a series of black and white candid photos during their stay in the hospital.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she added.

The "Cravings" author penned a heartbreaking letter for Baby Jack saying they will always love him.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy wrote.

The former model also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the family members, friends, and fans who have been supporting them through prayers and positive energy.

In the end, Chrissy said she and John are looking on the bright side of being blessed with two beautiful children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

READ MORE: Hoax Virus What?! Celebrities Doubt Donald Trump's COVID-19 Scare

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles