Sofia Richie Unfollows Scott Disick Over Dating Rumors With Mystery Girl

Sofia Richie is cutting all the drama between her and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who was seen dating a mystery girl.

Apparently, Richie has unfollowed Disick on social media in the wake of the news that he is going out with someone new. This came after the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was spotted alongside a brunette bombshell at the Kardashian favorite hot spot, Nobu Malibu.

Arriving in his black Ferrari, Disick rocked a muted orange shirt paired with navy pants and white sneakers, while his female companion sported a black crop top and matching miniskirt.

Is Sofia Richie Bitter About Their Breakup?

Back in August, rumors sparked that the two have officially ended their almost three-year relationship.

As cited by E! News, both Richie and Disick are not on speaking terms after the "KUWTK" star "called it off."

"They have been off and on for two months," a source revealed to the publication. "Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently, and they are no longer speaking."

Moreover, the source mentioned that their age gap had been an issue with their relationship.

"He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure out what she wants to do, which drove them apart over time."

Who Is the Mystery Girl?

On the other hand, fans also observed the brunette bombshell's resemblance -- identified as Bella Banos -- to the resident Kardashian model Kendall Jenner.

"Scott went on a date with Model Bella Banos, and Sofia Richie unfollowed him. Is it just me, or does she look way too much like Kendall?!" one Reddit user wrote.

Another Redditor also pointed out the rocky relationship between Sofia and the 37-year-old reality star: "I genuinely feel bad for her. She was with him for years, put up with Kourtney and kids, and then when they break up, goes on vacations with his ex in no time and is now going on dates with this Costa Rica girl."

Interestingly, Banos is an all-too-familiar young model, as it has been reported that she was the "mystery girl" whom Scot brought during the Kardashian's family trip to Costa Rica.

In a 2017 episode of "KUWTK," Disick was put on the hot seat after "disrespecting" Kourtney, whom he shares their three kids -- Mason, Penelope and Reign

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian apparently interrogated Disick about bringing a random girl during the family vacation.

Although he admitted his action, he defended himself by mentioning that he and Kourtney are over and both are trying to move on.

Following the incident, the 24-year-old model -- who is signed under a renowned modeling agency Next Management -- broke her silence and confessed that she was the infamous "mystery girl."

In her interview with InTouch, she revealed her relationship with Scott, saying that they have a strong connection and that he calls her "my girl."

