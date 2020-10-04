Sorry, Ellen DeGeneres: Kelly Clarkson Is the New Talk Show Queen!

Ellen DeGeneres may have returned in front of the camera, but that doesn't mean her charisma to the audience is also back. It seems like Ellen is in trouble as the audience appears to be trusting her rival host, Kelly Clarkson, even more.

Last month, the 62-year-old host had an epic comeback after the left and right accusations she and her namesake show faced. But just like any other celebrities who faced a major backlash, it looks like it will take Ellen a long time before she recovers, and the main thing suffering would be her 17-year-old show.

While it is early to assume that the people have lost their trust in Ellen, the numbers never lied as the show only finished 5th among all syndicated talk shows.

According to tvnewscheck.com, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" rating during the first week of season 18 was down by 25 percent compared to its last year's record. The program only recorded a total of 800,000 viewers, with only 300,000 from their target 25-54 age group.

It is alarming that the show lost its young audience, which is mostly targeted by major advertisers. This group of people was probably aware of the fake, toxic work culture, and sexual misconduct accusations thrown at Ellen and her show. They are probably turned off by what is happening behind-the-scene, leading them to look for another onscreen role model.

As social media and her audience effectively cancel Ellen, these viewers started lurking on her rival programs looking for a new idol material, and it seemed like they found it at "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The daytime variety show hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson has been making headlines recently as people find warmth while watching her during these challenging times.

The 38-year-old "American Idol" champ captivated viewers' hearts through her fun and vibrant way of interacting with the guests. Unlike Ellen, who is known for making her celebrity guests uncomfortable, Kelly gives them enough space in the spotlight.

Many people appreciate how the "Because of You" hitmaker allows her audience to speak and be themselves on the show. There something about her personality that people find refreshing.

"There's a genuine kindness with Kelly, she comes across as relatable and caring, which is something that people of every generation can connect to," celebrity communications expert Danny Deraney told Metro.co.uk.

"It's an excellent quality for a talk show host because it means you don't have to be a fan of her music to enjoy watching her show. You can just be a fan of her humanity because there is something that radiates out of Kelly, and viewers are drawn to it," he added.

Could Kelly Clarkson over dethrone Ellen as the new talk show queen? The singer could highly take the crown if she shows the real her on cam and avoid projecting an image that is totally opposite of her character.

