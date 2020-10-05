Ed Sheeran Tormented, Brutally Urged to Dye His Hair Black For 'Success'

It's hard to imagine Ed Sheeran without his tattoos and signature ginger locks.

After bursting into the music scene in 2011, Ed continues to be one of the world's best-selling musicians.

He sold more than 150 million records and is considered one of the highest-earning musicians in the UK.

Ed Sheeran topped the rick list with a total net worth of $200 million.

Yet, the road to fame and fortune wasn't easy for the "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker.

His current manager, Stuart Camp, helped guide Ed and his rise to superstardom. He claimed that he took the singer from an unnamed firm who had belittled Ed because of his ginger hair.

Speaking to The Sun, Stuart revealed Ed's previous manager didn't want to work with the singer-songwriter because they said he wasn't going to amount to anything in the entertainment industry.

"The other management ac­tually resigned from him because they said he wasn't going anywhere," he shared.

"He had to drop the looping pedal, dye his hair black, and give up the rapping."

This wasn't the first time Ed Sheeran had to deal with people mocking the way he looks.

The 29-year-old Halifax native explained how he hated primary school "with a passion."

The "Shape of You" singer revealed he would cry every day after school after being taunted by his schoolmates for being a stutter, for wearing glasses, and for having ginger hair.

"I was ginger, so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school."

Later, when he got into high school and started playing the guitar, he realized that he gave him the confidence and realization that he has something he can do so well.

Speaking to DJ Nihal and rapper Dave for the Love Music Hate Racism campaign, Ed revealed that his "uniqueness" led to his musical success thanks to his odd and quirky appearance.

"Before I picked up a guitar, I literally did nothing."

The new dad of one also shared that his music gave him confidence and later allowed him to fit in.

The "Perfect" hitmaker knew he initially didn't have a lot of luck with the ladies as he "always looked a bit weird and quirky."

Once he was able to perform, Ed Sheeran always be attributed to being the "ginger guy with the small guitar" and is remembered for being that.

"And then suddenly you start gaining a bit of attraction because you are memorable. The thing I always say to kids now is it's great to be weird."

Aside from his records and awards, Ed Sheeran was also appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music and charity.

Meanwhile, a comedy show called "Splitting Image" has created an Ed Sheeran puppet but later redesigned the entire thing over fears of offending ginger people.

The original design had a carrot on top but later was replaced with turnip leaves instead.

Ed Sheeran is currently on a break as he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their child two months ago.

The pair reconnected in 2015 and got married in 2019 in an intimate ceremony.

