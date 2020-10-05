Rebel Wilson Weight Loss: Actress Reveals Major Milestone in Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is in full celebratory mode as she announced that she is close to hitting her target weight in this "year of health" weight loss journey.

On Sunday, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram to give her 8.7 million followers a quick update on the status of her way to a healthier and fitter body.

After going for a quick hike in Los Angeles, Wilson shared her Sunday morning workout routine which includes a 100-meter sprint, which she guessed could only be considered a "slow jog" for some.

"Happy Sunday, everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead," Wilson wrote alongside a photo of herself in full activewear with her hands on her thinner waist.

"This week was super busy, but I got up super early 3 times (6 am) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's 'slow jog)" the 40-year-old actress continued.

But the good news is, Wilson is only a few kilos away from reaching her target weight and be able to maintain it.

"But I felt proud of myself, and now only 3kg's away from my goal weight! Rebs x" she added.

Aside from getting 139,000 likes and counting, Wilson's post was also flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from her Sydney-based personal trainer, Jono Castano, who said: "Amazing boss! You got this," with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, others are thanking Wilson for sharing her weight loss journey as it inspires many individuals.

"I am so inspired by you. I'm on the edge of beginning my journey with a personal trainer since doing it on my own hasn't worked out well for me. I hope to be as motivated and positive as you soon enough," one follower wrote.

"Your health journey is inspirational. Keep posting about it!" another one added.

One fan noted: "Thank you for sharing this very private part of your life. We are all cheering for all your successes."

Earlier this year, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress declared 2020 as her "year of health" with 75-kilograms as her target weight.

Inspired Than Ever

Rebel Wilson is not only achieving her weight loss goals, but she is also winning on the romantic love department as she recently went "Instagram official" with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

Last week, Wilson posted a photo of her 29-year-old boo while they are bound to Monoco with some friends, including Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale.

The happy couple also made their red carpet debut during an event and private dinner with Prince Albert, hosted by Isabelle Bscher & Galerie Gmurzynska.

Aside from his good looks, Jacob Busch also came from the wealthy Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty from St. Louis, Missouri. According to Forbes, Busch's net worth is more than $100 million. Besides their family brewery business, he also has other business ventures, including electronic cigarettes.

