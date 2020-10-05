Queen Elizabeth II Planned to Temporarily Exile Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a secret bombshell plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after getting married.

According to Robert Lacey's new book "Battle of Brothers," the Queen originally planned to offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex one to two years in Africa.

However, this was right before they announced they were quitting their royal lives.

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to offer them honor and responsibility by handing them roles in her beloved British Commonwealth of Nations.

The plan made sure she offered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the best route while giving the British "spare" a self-sufficient status that truly matched, but not threatens, Prince William's.

Her Majesty also heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to live an "ordinary" life, so she thought being in Africa was a good idea.

Queen Elizabeth II understood the couple's desire for a normal life since she also craved it.

Between 1949 and 1951, she and Prince Philip stayed in Malta. On the little island, she could get her much-needed privacy while her husband was a naval officer stationed there.

According to a documentary called "The Royal House of Windsor," the head of the monarchy enjoyed her time there.

Royal author and host Philip Eade said in the show, "She could for the first time do more or less what she wanted."

Eade expressed how a young Queen Elizabeth II could drive around the island on her own, head to restaurants without much fuss, go on picnics, go to her salon appointment as if she was living like a normal young woman.

"And so Malta, for her, represented a great feeling of freedom."

Though Queen Elizabeth II got the freedom, people weren't too prying when she was there. The Maltese people loved Her Majesty.

Duchess difficult

Meanwhile, Robert Lacey's book also described how Meghan Markle came across as "difficult" when she was first introduced to members of the British royal family.

The author claimed that the former "Suits" actress had a "dangerous level of self-belief" that the royal members "didn't know what to do with."

Lacey wrote, "What you've got to realize is that the whole strategy of the monarchy was based on them sticking together."

However, "Meghan changed all that. She is difficult. She has an incredible and dangerous level of self-belief."

Second-born curse

Lacey also claimed that Buckingham Palace always treated "second-born" kids terribly, referring to Prince Harry.

He wrote, "They just don't know what to do with the spare, and they certainly don't know what to do with the spare's wife."

Blame Megxit on the secretary

Lacey thinks that the difficulties of pleasing Meghan Markle into The Firm all boiled down to the termination of private secretary Christopher Geidt.

Geidt was one of Queen Elizabeth II's long-time strategist, but Prince Charles was unhappy with him for a speech he wrote, therefore, he was sacked.

With the former private secretary not being around during a crucial moment in royal history, Robert Lacey claims that there has been a lack of vision when it came to the Duchess of Sussex.

He wrote on "Battle of Brothers," "Here was the great step forward, to integrate a mixed-race recruit - the first-ever - into the all-white Royal Family which needed to maintain its position in a society that was becoming more racially diverse by the day."

"It was a profound challenge, with massive implications for the long-term identity and relevance - and even perhaps the survival - of the crown in a changing world."

He explained, "But it was also an immense opportunity, since the interracial union of these two popular headliners, Harry and Meghan, 'the royal rock stars,' represented a unique chance to knit the monarchy closer to the people - people of all races and classes."

Instead, the 39-year-old California native clashed with predecessor Sir Edward Young, someone who didn't have the same vision as Geidt. Young reportedly only added to the Sussexes' frustrations.

