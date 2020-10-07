Kim Kardashian Drops Ignorant Statement About COVID-19, Fans Are Outraged

Fans of Kim Kardashian West has been slamming her following her appalling statement regarding the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old mom shared her thoughts and beliefs about the ongoing pandemic that has killed more than one million people and 35 million people worldwide.

In her latest interview with Grazia magazine, Kim admitted that she looks at COVID-19 as a way for the planet to "reset."

She explained, "I'm the type of person that respects the process that respects what's going on in the world."

The social media influencer added, "Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was a reset?"

"I try to look at it that way," the reality star shared.

Many of her fans have taken offense to her comment. Some were left furious at Mrs. West over her suggestion.

One angry commenter said that it's easy for her to call the virus "a break" because she's a billionaire.

"Working-class people ain't getting no 'break," they added, "but you wouldn't know anything about that."

Another commenter said, "Give me a break. OMG, that's so ignorant it's not even worth it."

One person called the universe "a fickle thing," because none from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have actually gotten the coronavirus.

"Says the woman who has a carbon footprint the size of Texas," Twitter user commented, speaking about Kim's jet-setting around the US and all over the globe.

Another Twitter user thinks that the SKIMS creator is "No smarter than Kanye."

However, Kim Kardashian West was forced to be there for her husband, Kanye, when he reportedly caught the deadly COVID-19.

The KKW Beauty mogul recalled what happened as a "scary time."

Back in mid-March, the "Jesus Walks" rapper contracted the virus when nobody knew what it was.

She told Grazia, "I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good."

Kim revealed that it was a challenge for her because they were battling something they don't know.

She also revealed that she wore gloves and a face shield as she changed the sheets, calling the event a "very scary time. "

The mom-of-four, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, described that nobody was there to help while Kanye was sick, calling the entire occurrence "so scary and unknown."

In July, the "All of the Lights" rapper spoke about his brush with the coronavirus in an interview with Forbes magazine.

The hip-hop star said that he had chills and was shaking in bed. He also took hot showers and watched videos on what he was supposed to do to get over the sickness.

"I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was, 'Drake can't be sicker than me.'"

Despite his experience, Kanye revealed that he has been "extremely cautious" and will continue to do so when a vaccine is created.

However, he has uncertainties about the said vaccine, calling it "the mark of the beast."

Kanye suggests that the vaccines would have "chips," so the government could track the people.

