Kanye West, the rapper and fashion mogul who now goes by Ye, is facing a lawsuit from a former Jewish staffer after sending her a series of messages in which he referred to himself as a Nazi and praised Adolf Hitler.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, centers on explicit texts West sent to the unnamed staffer, including statements such as "I Am A Nazi" and "Hail Hitler." In one message, he reportedly challenged the staffer, writing, "Now sue me you corny ass b***h". The staffer's complaint highlights what she describes as West's "appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism," and alleges that the messages were both abusive and antisemitic.

West's legal team has responded by arguing that his texts are protected speech under the First Amendment. They also claimed his messages were not meant as literal statements but as a form of "art." It is important to note that West himself has publicly stated that his words are "art" and that he is exercising his right to free expression.

This legal battle comes amid a series of public incidents in which West has made similar statements. In February 2025, he posted on social media, "I AM A NAZI," and declared, "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S." These posts were part of a broader tirade in which West also targeted other public figures and minority groups, and insisted he would not apologize for his views.

West's comments have drawn widespread condemnation from advocacy groups, the public, and former business partners. The Anti-Defamation League called out his remarks, warning that such rhetoric can have real-world consequences.

Despite issuing a brief statement in February saying, "After further reflection, I've come to the realization that I'm not a Nazi," West has continued to make provocative statements and use Nazi imagery in his public appearances and merchandise. His behavior has led to de-platforming by several companies and further isolation in the entertainment industry.