An Indiana museum is giving fans of nostalgic television icon and painter Bob Ross his own exhibit as his estate is determined to portray him as a serious artist, not just a pop culture phenomena.

Minnetrista Museum & Gardens in Muncie, Indiana, will unveil a major exhibition by early 2026 featuring dozens of Ross's works, WSJ reported. Selections from his final series painted before his 1995 death will be included, along with Wilderness Way, the last piece he painted on-air for The Joy of Painting. A never-before-seen private work, Untitled (September Song), will be on display as well.

While Ross's denim-clad, soft-spoken persona has been widely merchandised—from bobbleheads to waffle makers—Minnetrista President Brian Statz says the exhibition is an effort to return the focus to Ross's talent. "We want people to learn about him as an artist, not just a cultural icon," Statz said.

Ross's work, long dismissed by critics as kitsch, has begun to receive more serious consideration. The estate, led by Joan Kowalski, has resisted selling Ross's most iconic on-air paintings, instead loaning them to institutions such as the Smithsonian and North Carolina Wesleyan University. Now, hundreds of pieces are being donated to Minnetrista, located near the Indiana studio where Ross filmed his show.

"I just want to get these paintings out of their cages so people can see them," Kowalski said.

The exhibit will highlight Ross's evolving style, his military background, and his unique ability to inspire calm through painting—so much so that the museum has consulted with an expert on ASMR, a tingling sensation some fans say they experience from Ross's voice and brush sounds.

"We want to match Bob's personality," Statz said. "Which was soothing."