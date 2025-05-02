Celebrity chef Jameson Stocks alleges he received a legal warning from Netflix after publicly criticizing Meghan Markle's cooking series, "With Love, Meghan," calling it "forced and fake" and "painful to watch."

The 41-year-old chef said his comments came after watching the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show. He made the remarks during an appearance on GB News in March, and described it as "terrible," with "quite slow" and "lethargic" music.

Now, Stocks, a former protege of culinary legend Marco Pierre White, who was tipped five years ago to become the next big chef in Britain, said he was shocked to receive what he described as a "lawyer's letter" from the streaming platform after voicing his opinion.

He told the Daily Mail, "I got a lawyer's letter from Netflix after I spoke out against her, warning me," Stocks said. "I proper pissed them off. Netflix did not like it and came after me."

'She Should Go Back to Acting'

The chef made the headlines after Brad Pitt reportedly purchased film rights for his life story.

However, Stocks has recently been taking potshots at the Duchess of Sussex. Following her cooking show, the chef said Markle "should go back to acting," and added, "People should stick to what they do best."

Stocks then went on to doubt her culinary credentials, "I don't think she can cook and I don't think she should be teaching people to cook either."

Asked what he would whip up for Markle if given the opportunity, the chef said, "I would cook something she has done on her TV program but cook it properly."

Mocking Meghan's Jam Line

Stocks also targeted Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which was introduced with a limited edition range of strawberry jam.

"Her jam sold out in minutes. I think they probably only had about ten of each product," he said, noting that he doesn't make jam himself but added, "I know Lidl do jam for about £15 cheaper."

Despite the alleged legal warning, Stocks said he has no plans to back down.

"I am not taking any notice," he said.

Stocks revealed he started getting death threats in March.

He further told the New York Post, "And I'm thinking to myself, 'Christ. I've not gone in on somebody personally here because that's something I do not do and would not do.'"