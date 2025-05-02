Blake Lively opened up about the emotional toll of the past year amid her high-profile legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni, telling "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that the experience has brought both intense highs and painful lows.

A member of the audience who was present at the taping of the late-night show on Thursday told Page Six, "I have had a pretty intense year."

"This year has been full of the highest highs and lowest lows of my life," Lively added.

The 37-year-old actress commented on the fear that women have when they are presented with the choice of whether to speak out without directly naming Baldoni.

"I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience," she said. "Fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent."

Lively, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds — James, Inez, Betty, and Olin — added that motherhood has kept her grounded through the storm.

"No matter what day I am having, I have to be Disneyland for them. It's the best, it's chaos," the "Gossip Girl" alum added.

Blake Lively, leaving the taping of “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. 🩵💙 pic.twitter.com/lypcfudcXl — Best of Blake Lively (@bofblakelively) May 2, 2025

Legal Battle Continues Over Allegations on 'It Ends With Us' Set

Lively's appearance marked her first major interview since filing a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024. The legal dispute followed the completion of their film, "It Ends With Us," and includes serious accusations of sexual harassment and professional misconduct.

In the complaint, Lively alleged that Baldoni showed her "nude videos or images of women," spoke openly about his past "porn addiction," and tried to insert sex scenes not approved in the script. She also claimed an emergency "all-hands" meeting was called to address his alleged behavior. According to the filing, Reynolds was present during that meeting.

Baldoni, 41, has denied all allegations. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, said that the claims were "categorically false" and described them as "shameful."

In a subsequent posting, Freedman claimed Lively threatened that she would not promote the film or return to the set, which he suggested filmed the film's performance.

Baldoni later filed a defamation lawsuit for $400 million in January, claiming Lively and Reynolds used their power, as well as that of singer Taylor Swift, against him. In court documents, Reynolds is accused of becoming hostile at a meeting before filming, where he reportedly was attempting to get Baldoni to apologize for things the actor says were out of context or allegedly never happened.

The suit also claimed that Baldoni talked about his previous porn addiction only after Lively revealed she never watched porn.

Baldoni also alleged that Lively made personal comments about his appearance, including a suggestion that he should "undergo rhinoplasty."

The trial is scheduled for March 2026.