After gossip columnist Perez Hilton said he made out with John Mayer in front of Jessica Simpson, the singer's friends have come forward with further information.

Simpson's old friend told Page Six that there was something to the case. The source said the whole incident involving the two horrified Jessica's her friends and colleagues.

Celebrity blogger Hilton went into depth about his kiss with Mayer about a decade earlier. In "TMI: My Life In Scandal," he disclosed that the singer was there when they locked lips at a New York nightclub in 2007.

Jessica's peers wanted to warn her that Perez's kissing her partner was a betrayal. However, she shrugged the incident over since she was 'completely head-over-heels in love with him.'

According to the scandalous excerpt from Hilton's text, Jessica Simpson, initially surprised, placed her hand on Mayer's lap during the embrace.

Who traumatized who?

What made the occurrence so surprising to sources was that the Simpsons got in to a fight with Hilton. In his phenomenally famous blog page, Hilton would not quit calling her "Jessica Simpleton" and her little sister Ashlee as "A**lee."

"Her friends were horrified" by the saucy smooch, said an insider. However, Simpson 'didn't care' that time because she was absolutely head-over-heels in love with him. "John did not do anything wrong, as far as she was concerned," they added.

John Mayer hid his face after the incident and couldn't remember whether he was extremely humiliated or "very turned on," Perez reports. She saw her ex-partner sitting down on his face with a 'satisfied' look.

In his memoir, Hilton disclosed that the lip-lock occurred after he finished hosting Christina Aguilera's New Year's Eve special for MTV in 2007.

He said that they ran into the musician couple. Mayer allegedly told Hilton he "likes to watch [gay adult content]." Mayer added his favourite star is Brent Corrigan since he "really turns [him] on," Simpson's ex-boyfriend then kissed Hilton after that.

During a 2010 interview with Playboy, Mayer himself said he offered Perez the "dirtiest, tongue-iest kiss" he ever placed on anybody "to outgay" the blogger.

"All of a sudden I thought, I can outgay this guy right now," he said in the interview.

Today, an old friend has brought more to the event, saying the incident surprised singer's group of friends and colleagues. Jessica also "accepted" the whole thing. She felt it would pacify the pair with Perez, the source continued.

What happened to John and Jessica?

From 2006 until their breakup in 2007, Jessica had a tumultuous friendship with John. In her Open Book memoir, she shared that John always told her how 'physically' he was 'obsessed' with her after only a few months of dating.

Jessica began dating after her divorce from Nick Lachey in 2005-though John kept giving her messages. At this stage, the singer told her that "he wanted to have all of me or nothing."

Simpson fell in love with Mayer's positive attributes. However, she felt unusual after a few months of dating. She believed she was not 'smart enough' for him.

"He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win," she wrote.

John Mayer and Jessica Simpson broke up in 2009. Jessica then married Eric Johnson in 2014.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles