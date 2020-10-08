Steve Harvey Getting Axed from 'Family Feud' After Nonstop Complaints?

What is "Family Feud" without Steve Harvey's jokes?

According to the National Enquirer, his jokes may become the reason why the long-running family game show may be canceled.

There have been reported complaints to the Federal Communications Commission about his dirty jokes and non-stop innuendo on the show.

Long-time viewers of "Family Feud" are reportedly tired and disgusted by his behavior.

"Shocked Americans griped to the agency about the prime-time show's reliance on smutty jokes and sexual references - with one calling the rude questions and answers' incredibly offensive content."

According to the outlet, the FCC received about 50 complaints since 2015, while other game shows get about less than 10.

The Enquirer also listed a few complaints centered around Harvey before they said that he is still stinging from a "double whammy" after his self-titled show was canceled by NBC and losing his job at "Little Big Shots."

The sources admitted that the future isn't clear for Steve Harvey, despite the fact that "Family Feud" snagged the top of the rating charts of syndicated game shows.

However, an insider told the Enquirer that the show's popularity might not be enough for the controversial game show master.

They revealed, "Steve needs to talk with his producers and rein in the edgy content, or the network could fire him."

In a Gossip Cop article, they said that the National Enquirer's story is untrue.

They believe that the whole shtick of "Family Feud" is Harvey being taken aback by the players' inappropriate answers and acts as if he doesn't expect those types of answers to be said on national TV.

Some of the players are also heavily encouraged to say vulgar answers due to how they are worded on the game show. It has become a tradition that traces back to "Family Feud's" very humble beginnings.

Gossip Cop thinks that if "cleanliness" was the show's issue, it shouldn't be directed to Steve Harvey, but instead, the producers of the family-oriented show.

Executives should take it up with the producers and writers of "Family Feud," not with Harvey.

It's not surprising that tabloids target Harvey. After all, he had made a lot of hosting mistakes in the past.

In 2015, when he hosted the Miss Universe pageant, he announced the wrong winner in what has become known as the most embarrassing blunders to ever happen on live television.

He accidentally said Miss Colombia won the competition, when in fact, it was Miss Philippines. Embarrassingly enough, he had to take back the crown from Miss Colombia.

In 2019, he made some jokes that didn't resonate well with some people.

When Miss Colombia made it to the top 20, she said that the country had forgiven him for his past mistake.

Harvey then replied, "The cartel hasn't forgiven me."

While the joke received a couple of laughs, people on social media slammed the host calling him "ignorant" and "disrespectful."

Harvey made another mistake that year, calling out Miss Philippines as the costume winner when it was supposed to be Miss Malaysia.

Though it's unclear if the mistakes will affect his future with Miss Universe pageants, Steve Harvey isn't leaving our screens anytime soon.

READ MORE: 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Ratings Drop: What Ellen Can Do to Win Back Viewers

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles