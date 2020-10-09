Kylie Jenner Revenge: Mogul Wants to Have Baby With Tyga After Travis Scott Breakup?

Last year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott broke up because it has been reported that they have different wants and needs.

After two and a half years of being together, they decided that it was best to go on with their lives.

NW claimed that the makeup mogul wasn't even sad when they broke up as she ran straight into the arms of ex-boyfriend Tyga.

According to the tabloid, the 24-year-old wanted to have a baby with Tyga.

When news of Jenner and Scott's breakup surfaced, she was immediately spotted heading to the Sunset Marquis hotel at 2 AM, where she and ex-beau Tyga worked inside the hotel's studio.

A source told NW at that time that it was Jenner's ploy to rekindle her relationship with the "Rack City" rapper and hurt the father of her daughter in the process.

They further claimed that the reason for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's break up was because of the "Astroworld" rapper's unwillingness to have another baby with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

"There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Ky really wants a second baby, but Travis isn't ready to give her all she wants," the source added.

NW stated that another factor of their split was trust issues calling it "poison."

"She was often left at home with Stormi while he was out doing God-knows-what with groupies," the source shared.

"She's the youngest self-made billionaire in the world, and there she was, sitting in dark rooms obsessively stalking Travis' Instagram."

However, NW's story was published about a year ago, and still, nothing has come out of it.

Kylie Jenner is not pregnant, but in no way, she's back with Tyga.

Gossip Cop debunked NW's "totally false" claims.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott revealed in a recent interview how he is raising his two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, in today's political and social climate.

According to the 29-year-old rapper, he tells his daughter she can do "anything a man can do."

Speaking on Apple Music's WAV Radio with Chase B, Scott said that it's crucial to protect Black daughters and women right now.

People should make sure that people of color should know how to carry themselves and move in this cruel world.

Scott thinks that women should be strong and would not be scared to take risks.

"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision," he added.

The "Sicko Mode" rapper has also shared that he's currently educating Stormi on women's rights and current events.

In August, he gushed to GQ magazine that he's amazed to see his daughter grow up.

"I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."

In the past few months, since the Black Lives Matter movement and protests erupted, the Houston-born rapper has been incredibly vocal about his support and became an advocate for police reform in the US.

The dad-of-one has also used money from his pocket to pay one semester of five students attending Black colleges and universities.

