Royal Family Member Now In Isolation After COVID-19 Scare

Queen Elizabeth II's daughter-in-law, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has subjected herself to self-isolation after being exposed to a known coronavirus case.

Based on the statement released by Buckingham Palace, Prince Edward's wife recently come in contact with someone who just tested positive for COVID-19. Despite not feeling any symptoms, the 55-year-old Countess decided to be in quarantine.

"Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a Palace spokesperson said, as reported by "The Telegraph."

"She is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a palace insider said that the Countess of Wessex has not been in contact with the 94-year-old monarch or any members of the Royal Family since mingling with the known coronavirus case.

"She will continue to self isolate at home as per the government advice," the source added.

As per the United Kingdom's National Health Service's guidelines, patients showing COVID-19 symptoms should undergo testing and complete a 14-day self-isolation period.

Ever since the coronavirus global pandemic hit the United Kingdom, the Earl and Countess of Wessex have been busy carrying out royal engagements on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who is also isolating at Balmoral Castle with Prince Philip since March.

The past week has been particularly hectic for Sophie after visiting Surrey, London, and Leicester.

On Sunday, the mother-of-two ran 1.5 miles alongside 45,000 marathon runners to raise awareness of a disability charity called "Mencap." It was a unique marathon in London as participants were seen practicing social distancing while doing physical activity.

The next day, the Countess celebrated "World Teachers' Day" by visiting Stepping Stones School in Hindhead, Surrey. On Tuesday, she attended the Chartered Management Institute's president's awards in west London.

On Wednesday, Sophie also visited the National Space Centre to learn about their education programs and mark the "World Space Week." There she joined the first British astronaut to go in space, Helen Sharman.

It is not the first time that the British Royal Family was rocked with a coronavirus scare. Earlier this year, Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19.

In March 2020, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 71-year-old heir to the throne had contacted the deadly virus and shown symptoms like loss of smell.

While the Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms, he was still put on isolation and medication as he is considered one of the vulnerable cases due to his age. Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also put in 14-day isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus. They both stayed at the Royal Family's Scottish residence, but in different rooms.

The 72-year-old Duchess followed the strict guidelines set by the local government to prevent possible contamination.

After seven days in isolation and medication, the future king responded well and recovered immediately.

READ MORE: Did Noah Centineo Secretly Marry Kylie Jenner's BFF in Las Vegas? [RUMOR]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles