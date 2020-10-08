Did Noah Centineo Secretly Marry Kylie Jenner's BFF in Las Vegas? [RUMOR]

As if 2020 could be any weirder, there is a rumor making rounds on social media that ladies' favorite leading man Noah Centineo secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas, California.

The 24-year-old actor is single and ready to mingle, so it should not be surprising if he decided to settle down, right? However, the Twitter world went into a total frenzy after the lady Noah apparently married is someone that not everybody is expecting.

Noah has been linked to numerous gorgeous ladies in the entertainment industry; however, none of them is the suspect of turning Noah into a married man. Rumor has it that the hunk actor actually married Stassie Karanikolaou. Yup, the lady famous for being Kylie Jenner's best friend/ twinning OOTD buddy.

The rumor started after one of the most iconic celebrity gossip social media accounts, @deuxmoix, dropped the bombshell news on October 7. The gossip account claims that the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" star just asked Stassie's hand for marriage.

"I saw Noah Centineo propose to Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie at the beach club today," the Tweet dated October 5 reads, as per "Elite Daily."

Another "receipt" posted by @deuxmoix shows a screenshot of a direct message claiming Noah and Kassie indeed got married. The source claims that the 22-year-old social media personality "eloped" with Noah.

"A guy I'm friends with is dating Noah's sister... confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn't find out till later," @deuxmoi's source said.

While the marriage rumors are still unverified, Stassie's recent Instagram post suggests that she is Las Vegas. A close-up look at one photo also sparked controversy as she appears to be wearing a wedding ring.

Meanwhile, @deuxmoix added that there is a possible incident that leads to the said rumor. It turns out that Noah Centineo opened up a challenge asking his followers to text him the things he should do in a day, and he will film it.

The source assumed that it was probably for the actor's YouTube channel. Noah and Stassie allegedly jumped on the challenge, thinking it was just a joke, only to find out later that the marriage they just staged was legal. The duo is said to be freaking out now and processing documents to get annulled.

"Can confirm IG star and heartthrob did elope in Vegas. Rumor has it ig star though it was a complete joke and was just going along with it," the new source said.

"This morning her lawyers are calling saying it's legit and she's freaking out. They're scrambling to get it annulled," the source added.

As of writing, either Noah or Kassie has yet to address the wedding rumors.

Noah and Kassie first sparked dating rumors after a flirty Instagram exchange in June 2020. When Kylie's BFF posted a photo wearing an oversized jacket, Noah commented, suggesting they spent time together.

"Give me my d*mn jacket back, woman," Noah wrote, to which Stassie replied, "What are u talking about it's my jacket."

