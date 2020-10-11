Brad Pitt Family Planning Ongoing: Will Give Nicole Poturalski A Baby For Assurance?

The girlfriend of Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski, is already married and has one kid. But that won't stop the model from wanting to start a new family with the A-list star.

The 27-year-old German beauty could be making Brad a permanent person in her life and a baby to seal the deal.

An insider told Globe, "Nicole's dead set on making this happen."

"She's young, and there's no reason why she couldn't have one or two kids in quick succession," they added.

"And their kids would be gorgeous. Brad's friends are already placing bets. They'll have twins! Twins do run in his family."

According to the insider, Nicole Poturalski is tying up loose ends in her open marriage to husband Roland Mary, who's also the dad of her 7-year-old son, Emil.

While Brad Pitt's people insist that the hunk isn't hoping for another baby, he is reportedly making room at his Los Felis compound for Nicole.

He has also reportedly assured his girlfriend that he's in it for the long run.

"Brad has assured Nicole this isn't just a summer fling, and he's committed for the long term," the insider added.

The insider shared that the couple plan on "shacking up" by Thanksgiving of this year.

"He wants another kid if not several more - and he would've had more with Angie had their relationship continued."

"He already thinks Nicole is a great mom. He's met her son and seen how wonderful she is with him. She's not an airy-fairy like Angie," the insider spilled.

Meanwhile, Brad is hoping to introduce his new girl to the kids he shares with Angelina Jolie.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star allegedly thinks that they would love Nicole Poturalski.

However, Gossip Cop believes that the tabloid's story about Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski is untrue.

"There aren't any babies on the brain for Pitt and Poturalski," they added. Even a representative for Brad denied Globe's claims.

What's true is that Brad Pitt is embroiled in a custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jole, and the actor is also being sued for allegedly "scamming" a woman out of cash with talks of marriage.

A woman from Texas is reportedly suing the former Sexiest Man Alive for $100,000, claiming Brad wooed her with marriage talks and then ripped her off for money.

Kelli Christina, a healthcare CEO, reportedly paid $40,000 for the actor to attend events that she arranged for Brad's charity, Make It Right Foundation.

Kelli's complaint says that in 2018, she was approached by Brad to help raise funds for the charity for Hurricane Katrina relief.

The deal said that the CEO would organize the event, and at the last minute, Brad canceled. And for other occasions, he would reportedly promise a "next time" but still got the $40,000 money.

She and Brad reportedly developed a close relationship that they later discussed marriage.

However, Pitt's lawyers claimed that an online scammer fooled the woman.

They believe the CEO was cruelly tricked by a cyber con artist pretending to be the "Ad Astra" actor.

According to court documents, the Oscar winner's lawyers filed a motion in a Texas court, saying that Brad had never had any dealings with the woman and asked for the case to be dismissed.

