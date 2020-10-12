Baseball Hall of Famer Dies at 77 -- Saddening Cause of Death Revealed

Former professional baseball second baseman and Hall of Famer, Joe Morgan, passed away at the age of 77.

The devastating news was confirmed by the family's spokesman James Davis.

In a statement, Davis revealed that he suffered from various health issues, including nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

The baseball legend died at his home Sunday in Danville, California.

In a report obtained by ESPN, Morgan's wife, Theresa, shared that he is passionate and showed dedication by helping others.

"Joe was one-of-a-kind. Both on and off the field, he fought for what he believed in and dedicated himself to helping others rise and thrive. His example will inspire people for decades to come."

Baseball Industry Honors Joe Morgan

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred paid tribute to the iconic athlete as the industry mourned the passing of Joe Morgan.

Manfred described the former Cincinnati Reds player as "one of the best" and "most impactful" in the field.

"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the death of Joe Morgan, one of the best five-tool players our game has ever known and a symbol of all-around excellence. Joe often reminded baseball fans that the player smallest in stature on the field could be the most impactful."

Moreover, former teammate and Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench shared the same stance and mentioned that the 77-year-old baseball icon was "simply the best player."

"Joe Morgan was quite simply the best baseball player I played against or saw," he told The Associated Press. "All champions. This hurts the most," he added.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Reds honored their legendary player and shared that the team "are heartbroken to learn of the passing" of Joe Morgan.

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Joe Morgan. pic.twitter.com/zBoQ2gHZys — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 12, 2020

In a tweet, the Ohio-based team included a statement from CEO Bob Castellini and shared that he was "a giant in the game" whom thousands of fans adored.

"He had a lifelong loyalty and dedication to this organization that extended to our current team and front office staff. As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever. Our hearts ache for his Big Red Machine teammates," the statement reads.

To recall, after Morgan announced his retirement in 1984, he entered broadcasting with his former team in 1985 and also became the color commentator on ESPN's weekly telecast "Sunday Night Baseball."

The 5'7'' athlete had a 22-year-career in baseball where the majority of it played under the Cincinnati Reds.

He was considered the team's key player who helped Reds win their back-to-back World Series championships in 1975 and 1976.

During his first year with them, Cincinnati reached the World Series in 1972.

Widely regarded as one of the best second basemen in the history, he bagged numerous and prestigious awards in baseball, such as two-time National League Most Valuable Player, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and 10-time All-Star winner.

Finishing his career with 2,517 hits, 1,650 runs scored, 268 home runs, 689 stolen bases, and 1,865 walks, he was elected in 1990 for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

READ MORE: Bikini Queen! Fans Want Larsa Pippen To Join OnlyFans

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles