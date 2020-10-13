Kanye West Shows Religious Side In First Presidential Campaign

Less than a month before the US Election Day, aspiring president Kanye West drops his first official campaign video, which focuses on his call to promote the value of religion and family.

On Monday, Kanye posted the nearly 2-minute campaign ad on his official Twitter page. The 43-year-old rapper started by addressing America and asking about the country's destiny, justice, and what is best for the nation.

"We have to think about all these things together as a people. To contemplate our future, to live up to our dreams, we must have a vision," Kanye said.

"We, as a people, will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored," he added.

The candidate running under his own political party called "Birthday Party," also calls for the people to be "servants to each other" and help, encourage, and lift up one another.

The devoted Christian then preached about the importance of family in nation-building.

"We will build a strong country by building stronger families. Families are the building block of the society of a nation," Kanye continued.

"By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be," he added.

At the end of the video, the "Yeezy" founder encouraged his supporters to vote for him as a write-in candidate. It comes after California ballots listed him as a candidate for Vice-President, instead of President.

In a statement to TMZ, Kanye said that he was listed as VP without his knowledge, so he pleads California's people to write him in on their ballots.

"I am campaigning to be the next President of our great country -- not Vice President. The political party in California that listed my name as its VP candidate has done so without my knowledge," Kanye said.

"Californians, I ask for your vote for President and urge you to write in 'Kanye West,'" he added.

The husband of Kim Kardashian also posted several photos showing how other people are writing him in on their ballots.

Friends writing me in pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020

Despite spending a whopping $5.8 million on his presidential campaign, it is the first time that Kanye West took a major bid to release a campaign ad on his attempt to secure the White House's highest office.

According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, Kanye's campaign fund mostly came from his $6.7 million loan. His official campaign website, kanye2020.country, also sold hoodies, hats, and t-shirt ranging from $40 to $160.

The campaign website also includes Kanye's 10-point policy platform, which focuses on police and justice system reforms, reducing student debt, restructuring the education system, and encourage creativity and arts.

Kanye West 2020 platform entitled "Creative a Culture of Life" also promotes restoring faith and constitutional commitment to freedom to religion by exercising one's faith.

