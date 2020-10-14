Max Ehrich 'Blocked': Demi Lovato Hires Legal Team To Get Rid of Ex-Fiance





Ever since Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich called off their nearly two-month engagement, the breakup has been surrounded with nothing but drama, well, at least for the part of the former soap opera actor.





But it looks like the 28-year-old singer just had enough and now seeking a legal opinion to manage the situation and eventually get rid of Max Ehrich and his excessive public breakdown.





Speaking to E! News, a source said that while Demi has been keeping her mouth shut on the issue, her legal team is already making a way to deal with Ehrichs's drama.





"She is having all sorts of issues with Max, not leaving her alone," the source said.

Aside from his social media rants, the 29-year-old actor has also been bugging Demi's family and friends in the hopes of rekindling the romance.

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends, and they have all blocked him," the source explained.

"She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do," the source added.

Last month, Demi and Max called it quits after being engaged for two months. The latter claims that he just found out about the breakup, just like how the world learned about it through tabloid write-ups.

Desperate Love Sick Stunt

Demi Lovato's call for legal help came after Max Ehrich recently pulled off an emotional stunt amid their highly publicized breakup.

In the video going rounds on social media over the weekend, Max could be seen getting sentimental at the same beach where he asked Demi for marriage. The Young and Restless" actor could be seen walking around the beach and appears to be talking to someone over the phone.

And just like in the movies, Max broke down, sat on the shore, and appears to shed tears with his palms against his face.

But wait, there's more. As if the beach stunt is not enough, a source revealed that Max is also about to release a song about his relationship with Demi.

The insider told TMZ that the actor recorded the track at his improvised home studio, which he used to share with the "Skyscraper" hitmaker. The source claims that Max's song will give a detailed account of his romance with Demi, including the first time they met, how much he loves the singer, and his hopes to spend forever with her.

Max's song will reportedly be released this coming Friday.

Demi's ex-boyfriend also went on Instagram live several times to talk about the breakup.

Max accused Demi of using him and their relationship as a PR stunt for her upcoming song during his most recent live stream.

"I was in love. The whole world should f-king know it. I thought I found the real deal; now I found out that I was used," Max said.





"But I hope the song is number one because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it," he added, referring to Demi's newly released single, "Still Have Me."

