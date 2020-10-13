Image Change? Billie Eilish Ditched Signature Baggy Clothes

Billie Eilish is known for her epic music and soulful vocals, but the 18-year-old musician will never be "Billie Eilish" without her signature baggy clothes that set her apart from the other artists from her generation.

But over the weekend, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker ditches her iconic oversized clothing as she went out to run errands with friends in Southern California.

Based on the photos obtained by the "Daily Mail," Billie Eilish was not afraid to show some skin with her monochrome ensemble. The singer kept her errands day simple by sporting a nude tank top paired with khaki sweat shorts.

Billie finishes off her look with a pair of brown Gucci socks matched with her $55 brown Adidad YEEZY Slides, while her iconic electric green hair was just tied up in a messy bun.

It is still unknown why the Grammy-winning singer decided to ditch her signature look, but it turns out some fans are loving her casual laidback look.

"Daily reminder that Billie Eilish is sexier than you," one fan wrote.

"My crush on Billie Eilish intensifies. She's absolutely f*cking perfect," another one added.

The Truth Behind Behind Billie's Signature Look

While fans love Billie Eilish in baggy clothes or not, it turns out there is a profound reason she prefers wearing loose clothing.

In an interview with British GQ in June 2010, the "Ocean Eyes" singer got brutally honest with her body image issues and revealed the real reason behind her signature look.

According to Billie, her fashion sense is rooted in her insecurities and body issues. Being a homeschooled kid, she tried to feel normal and would sometimes force herself to shop for trendy clothes and dress like the "normal kids," but it didn't last as she found it hard to manage and never felt comfortable looking like other people.

Although Billie's decision to break the fashion norm felt liberating, she revealed that under those baggy clothes is a young lady having some severe body image issues brought by her previous romantic relationships.

"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired," Billie revealed.

"My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it's a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody," she added.

Billie added that she wears baggy clothes because she doesn't want people judging her body.

"But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before," Billie continued.

"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman," she added.

Online Concert

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's recent outing came after announcing a global online concert this coming October 24, 2020. In an Instagram post, Billie said she missed performing so much, so she decided to have a virtual show.

The online concert costs $30, including exclusive merchandise and a recorded version of the show. The recorded version will be available online for 24 hours after the live stream.

