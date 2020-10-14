Lily James Unfazed? Actress Talks 'Having Affairs' Amid Dominic West Kissing Scandal

Lily James has recently spoken about "women having affairs," "making mistakes" and "rebellious streak," days after she was spotted kissing married man Dominic West.

Recently, Lily spoke in an interview for Harper's Bazaar, which was shot last month. She was promoting her new film, "Rebecca."

"I feel I've rebelled in that way, I was always a rebellious teenager, and I think it's important to rebel in that way."

Speaking of critics, the "Baby Driver" star said, "I think criticism can be good if it's constructive, but I feel like if it's attacking you or a vendetta, that's difficult, but I'm still learning."

Lily James described her character "Rebecca," saying, "she went against all norms as a woman, disobeyed her husband and had affairs were just brilliant, and that was only in the 30s."

She added, "People are afraid of women when they're unleashed, and women are warriors, and that's intimidating."

When talking about mistakes, Lily admitted to making mistakes "all the time," as she thinks that's what life is all about.

"I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act," she explained.

"I think it's better to throw yourself in, and if your instincts are right, even if they're misguided or if you're open, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them."

Lily James, Dominic West kissing

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress was spotted kissing the 50-year-old in Rome.

Dominic was seen stroking the younger star's hair and was even nuzzling her neck when they had an intimate lunch.

The pair surprised a ton of onlookers as things got steamy in their al fresco dining.

Dominic and Lily worked together in 2011 for "Othello," but it was later reported that the two had gotten closer while they worked on their latest project.

They started filming for a three-part adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel.

According to the Daily Mail, they would go into a bubble together and separate from their friends and family for weeks.

An insider revealed that they were locked down for 12 weeks due to COVID and people go crazy after not allowed to hang out with people outside. In the end, it made them spend time with one another.

"They can't see their families even at weekends. It means that people are thrown together in a very intense way."

Days later, Dominic West put on a united front with his wife, Catherine, outside their home in Wiltshire.

The married couple were kissing in front of the cameras and insisted that they are "very much still together," and their matrimony is "strong" in one of the notes they held up.

However, despite their very public display of affection, friends close to Catherine claimed that she is furious at her husband.

An unnamed source told the Daily Mail she is "privately fuming."

"There are some difficult conversations to be had, but those will take place behind closed doors."

Dominic and Catherine West have reportedly flown to Ireland in her ancestral home, while Lily James is newly-single after breaking up with Matt Smith.

