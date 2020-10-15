Britney Spears Conservatorship Ending? Pop Star Snags A Little Win In Courtroom

For more than a decade, Britney Spears has been required to be under legal conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie.

The conservatorship dictates every aspect of her life.

Now, at age 38, the mom-of-two is inching back into control of her own life.

In a recent hearing, Britney Spears was able to earn a small victory as one of her petitions was granted.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she will be able to expand her legal team in her fight to regain her freedom.

Though Britney wasn't in attendance at the courtroom, her dad was there, and her mom Lynne and the singer's attorney Samuel Ingham.

What Jamie thinks

Britney Spears' dad filed court documents last week, contending the petition to expand her legal team.

He believes that it is unnecessary and would cost the "Oops I Did It Again" singer too many expenses.

Last week, Ingham stated, "Clearly, James' objectives are either to filibuster the appointment of a corporate fiduciary indefinitely or to dominate the entire process himself, including the selection of the fiduciary."

The singer's lawyer insisted that her wants and needs are not the same as Jamie Spears' "vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past."

Britney wants Bessemer Trust Company

Pending a judge's approval in November, Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management company, is expected to take over Britney Spears' estate from her father.

An insider told Star, "This is what Britney always wanted - independence. She feels liberated."

#FreeBritney

News of Britney Spears' win comes after fans formed the #FreeBritney movement to support her legal efforts toremove Jamie as a conservator.

Her dad has been the co-conservator since 2008 after Britney suffered a public breakdown.

In 2019, she became sole conservator after Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship.

For years, many of the "Lucky" singer's fans have gathered outside the court hearings and have cited what they claim are secret calls for help in some of Britney's social media posts.

Britney's done

However, in court documents filed in August, Britney Spears' attorney said that the conservatorship is "voluntary," and she is "strongly opposed" to Jamie just being the sole conservator.

Ingham wrote, "Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate to be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible."

Moreover, Britney wants a "qualified corporate fiduciary appointed," if not Bessemer, to make her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery a permanent conservator.

Jamie's annual salary

The court has granted that Britney's dad shall be paid $130,000 annually for his role, as per documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

It further stated that 2018 was the largest expense Britney Spears had to pay. Her legal conservator fees totaled $1.1 million.

What led to the conservatorship

In 2007, Britney Spears famously shaved her head at a salon. It was said to be the beginning of her downward spiral, where she lost custody of her two kids.

In 2008, the singer was put into a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, which was later spawned the need for a conservatorship by her dad.

