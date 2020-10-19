Drake Embarrassment: T.I. Confirms Late Friend Peed on Canadian Rapper

After a decade, rapper and record producer T.I. just confirmed that his late friend Cap once peed on Drake.

Back in 2010, rumors sparked that the 40-year-old rapper's friend urinated on the "God's Plan" hitmaker during the private screening of the action thriller film "Takers," featuring Paul Walker, Chris Brown, and the rapper-turned-music producer.

Drake Got Peed on by "Heavily Intoxicated" Rapper

According to TMZ, the four-time Grammy Award winner ran out of the theater while screaming "moth****r.'"

At the time, a source revealed to the gossip site that the suspect was "heavily intoxicated" but did not intentionally do that to the Canadian crooner.

"Sources close to both T.I. and Drake say the culprit was a heavily intoxicated friend of T.I.'s who peed himself. The pee unintentionally got on Drake's shoe, and that's when he got pissed," the report stated.

Aside from the publication, journalist Julia Beverly shared on Twitter that it was the rapper's friend Cap--real name Terrance Beasley--who was behind the urinating incident.

"Story I heard: Cap was fresh out of the Feds & drunk during the premiere, peed in the aisle & on Drake. He got clowned for not reacting."

T.I. Confirmed Cap Is the Urinating Culprit

Now, after 10 years, the "Live Your Life" rapper is setting the record straight and confessed that one of his friends indeed urinated on the award-winning rapper.

In his recent song "We Did It Big" featuring John Legend, he boldly addressed the rumors and named the person responsible for Drake's embarrassing incident.

As he paid tribute to his close pal Cap, who died inside prison due to suicide caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, he revealed in the lyrics of the song that his friend urinated on Drake during an event in Los Angeles.

"While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home / So drunk in L.A., end up pissin' on Drake, s**t / F**k it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

This is not the first time that the infamous incident with Drake was addressed in a song.

In 2015, Pennsylvania born rapper Meek Mill shed light on the incident through his track "Wanna Know," as he dissed the Canadian artist.

"You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain't forget / Real n****s back in style this s**t is lit / This that Ja Rule s**t and 50 Cent," Mill rapped in his song.

Fan Reactions

On the other hand, fans took to Twitter as they expressed their reactions and concern on whether Drake will respond to T.I.'s revelation.

"wonder how Drake would respond to a song lyric by T.I. acknowledging he was pee'd on. Will he respond with a song, a comment on S.M., or do an interview?" one user wrote.

Another pointed out that the said action should not be tolerated.

"drake gotta pee on these Niggas cuz as a Drake Stan I can't tolerate this."

