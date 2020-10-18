KUWTK What?! Kim Kardashian Earning More on Social Media Than Reality Show

Kim Kardashian just spilled the details about her finances and how she makes her millions.

In her appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star confessed that the longtime reality show is not the primary source of her income.

Moreover, the SKIMS founder revealed that she makes more money on Instagram than in "KUWTK."

"We would not be who we are today without 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' and that's why we continue to share our lives," she explained, adding: "Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season."

Michael Heller, CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources, previously told Us Weekly that brands pay the mother-of-four up to $500,000 for a single IG campaign post, varying from ski jackets, weight-loss teas and waist trainers.

Her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, on the other hand, earn up to $250,000 per ad on social media, while the younger Kar-Jen members, Kendall and Kylie, rake $400,000 per sponsored post.

The marketing expert also explained that despite the hefty price tags of their endorsements, the Kardashian members are effective influencers since products often "sell out immediately."

As for her salary in "KUWTK," TMZ previously reported that each member earned a whopping $4.5 million a season in 2017

Furthermore, the renowned TV host got more personal and questioned the 39-year-old reality star about her and husband, Kanye West's finances.

Letterman asked who earns more between her and the Grammy Award winner, to which she answered, "Him, probably," adding: "We're exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I'm really grateful."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Net Worth

Just recently, Forbes announced that the "Flashing Lights" rapper joined the billionaire's club, with an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion.

As cited by the business magazine, his wealth comes from his $1.26 billion worth of stake in Yeezy, $35 million in stock investment, $21 million in real estate, $297,050 in livestock, a staggering amount of $17 million in cash, and $3,845,162 worth of luxury vehicles.

Apart from this, West is also hailed as the highest-paid person in the hip-hop industry with an estimated $150 million annual earning in 2019, surpassing rapper-turned-record executive Jay Z who earned $81 million in 2019. Canadian R&B icon Drake came in third with $75 million annual earnings.

Meanwhile, it appears that Kim Kardashian played a significant role in Ye's billionaire status.

In a video for Vogue's 73 Questions, the reality star shared that she taught her husband how to manage his finances and save his money.

"I am proud to say that I've given him really good financial advice on saving," Kim shared, to which Kanye responded: "You give me some advice, but I don't listen to it."

Although he insisted that he doesn't listen to his wife when it comes to money talks, Kim revealed that they invested their money in stocks.

Following this, she also shared how Ye surprised her with stock investments during the holidays.

"He gave me a box, and I opened it, and it was Mickey Mouse and Adidas socks and Apple headphones," Kim mentioned in the video, "Then he told me that he bought me major stock in all of those companies."

