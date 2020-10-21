Kanye West Drops New Presidential Campaign Ad Featuring 12 Voters Rooting For Him

As the official US Presidential Election Day nears, Kanye West drops another campaign ad featuring members of the younger generation who either vows to vote for him or already signed their ballot for the famous rapper.

In the clip that Kanye West posted on Twitter on Tuesday, at least 12 potential voters were interviewed and explained why they root for the 43-year-old independent candidate.

A young man from Texas named Mikael said he thinks the "Jesus Is King" rapper will win the election with the help from God.

Vaughn from Ohio said he is voting for Kanye because the aspiring president is "a leader who will actually listen to the kids."

"I'm voting for Kanye because I think this nation needs a strong leader with ideas, good ideas that can progress us. NOt liberal or conservative. But just like fact, and Kanye is that guy," Chukwuebuka from New York said.

"I'm supporting Kanye West for President. As a young Christian, I'm proud that my vote is going towards a campaign that is faith-based and a candidate who cares about empowering the youth of America," Emily from Illinois added.

Davey from Connecticut explained that he wants his next president to be someone who cares about family and creates jobs, which, according to him, was already done by the famous rapper.

"I'm voting for Kanye!" Christina from Illinois and Seth from Pennsylvania proudly said.

Meanwhile, a young man named Justin from California said that he just voted for Kanye West and showed the electronic ballot from his phone screen.

While Joshua from California, Aiden from Washington, and DeMarien from Florida did not elaborate much on their voting plans, the youngsters proudly said they support Kanye West.

Fake Poll Result

Kanye's second presidential campaign ad came after the rapper-turned-presidential candidate rejoiced upon seeing a partial vote result showing him getting 19% of Kentucky votes.

In the short clip, Kanye could be seen jumping out of joy and excitedly showing someone the poll result from his smartphone.

"This is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole [sic] result," Kanye wrote alongside the video where he is enthusiastically yelling, "Get the West Wing ready."

The aspiring US President also posted a screenshot of the Kentucky election result, which he showed on the video. The result shows his 19% vote ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump with 12% and Democratic candidate Joe Bidden with 14%.

But it turns out, Kanye is celebrating over a fake poll result as the source - LEX 18 News clarified that a specific error caused the initial figures on their website.

The confusing result did not burst Kanye West's bubbles as he continues celebrating his small win. In fact, the rapper was so hyped up that he decided to release a new freestyle track called "NAH NAH NAH."

"The whole team is so energized that I had to release theme music," Kanye wrote alongside a clip of Joaquin Buckley's victorious moment at UFC Fight Night 5.

READ MORE: 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Drops Major Revelation About Her Sexuality

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles