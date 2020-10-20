'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Drops Major Revelation About Her Sexuality

Hey you, cold cats and kittens! Carole Baskin is back at it again, dropping major revelations. But this time, it has nothing to do with her missing husband or her long-time feud with Joe Exotic, but about her sexuality.

Weeks after getting kicked out from "Dancing With The Stars," Carole Baskin came out as a bisexual woman.

In an interview with "Pink News," the 59-year-old big cat enthusiast opens up about how she discovered her inner queer self and got attracted to both men and women.

According to Baskin, she discovered her sexuality back in the 80s while in the middle of the world crisis against AIDS. During that time, she would often spend time with some members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Surprisingly, Baskin said that she has always considered herself bisexual even though she never had a relationship with the same gender.

"Even though I've never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband," Baskin said.

The "Tiger King" star married to the opposite sex twice in her life. Her first marriage was with Don Lewis, but after Don's mysterious disappearance in 1997, Baskin found herself with Howard Baskin. Carole and Howard got married in 2004.

Carole Baskin shared that during her childhood, she would often question if she was "born into the wrong body" because she always feels like a "tomboy."

"I was always very male-oriented in the things I did," Baskin revealed.

"I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn't quite put my finger on," she added.

Baskin finally realized that she is bisexual when she started dating a psychologist who had exposed her to the world of LGBT+. That's when she felt having mutual feelings for both men and women.

"I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community," Baskin said.

"It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then," she added.

Does it mean she could be friends with her nemesis, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a Joe Exotic, who is also a self-confessed queer? Carole Baskin doesn't think so.

As per Baskin, the famous tiger breeder who was convicted for plotting to kill her is not a good role model for the LGBTQ community.

"I think he's an embarrassment to the human community," Baskin declared.

"It's not a matter of what your sexuality is; this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life," she added.

In Carole's eyes, Joe Exotic is still the "malignant narcissist" who does not care about the communities he associated himself with.

