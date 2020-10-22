Happy at 40? Gisele Bundchen Gets Honest About Aging

Gisele Bündchen gets real about growing old, sharing how challenging and beautiful aging has been for her.

In a new interview with Allure, the supermodel, who just turned 40 in July, said there are joys to aging, but it cannot be denied that there are also a lot of difficulties associated with it.

One of the challenges is how aging can transform the skin.

"Age is a beautiful thing and a natural part of life, but it can also be challenging," she told the beauty magazine. "When I look at these changes and see a reflection of all the years I've lived so far, I feel an incredible sense of gratitude. As I've gotten older, I have grown more comfortable in my own skin, and I'm grateful for every experience, and every year of my life so far."

However, Gisele added that because of aging, she had to update her skincare regimen to give her skin the nourishment it needs. The model reminded everyone that skincare should be a lifelong practice, emphasizing that it must be a priority to keep the skin healthy even as one ages.

Bundchen is an advocate of high-quality products to be used on the skin as young as possible, but these products depend on the person. She claimed everyone's skin is unique and therefore, skincare should be tailored to the type of skin one has.

"Everyone's skin is unique, so you need to find high-quality products and a daily skin-care routine that works for you," she explained.

For her personally, Gisele practices a very simple skincare regimen. She revealed that she washes her face with water only and use a series of serums designed to keep the skin young and supple.

As a Dior ambassador, she revealed that she gets to add Dior's Capture Totale Super Potent Serum on her regimen and was surprised by its amazing results. After a week of usage, she revealed her shock to see her complexion becoming more glowy and the tone evening out.

She then said that apart from a good skincare routine, everyone should practice self-love, claiming not everyone love themselves enough. For her, outer beauty is just a reflection of how at peace and in balance a person is inside. She's big on drinking a lot of water in a day and practicing meditation on the daily.

This is not the first time that the model talked about skincare and self-love. Speaking with Elle as the newest Dior ambassador earlier this year, she shared that apart from having a solid care routine, everyone should just hug and love each other more.

Speaking with Vogue too, Gisele Bundchen gushed about Dior's commitment to not just beauty, but also sustainability. "Dior is starting this movement by cutting down on packaging waste and using natural resources, respecting our skin as an organ that needs to be nourished with non-toxic, green-friendly ingredients," she revealed.

READ MORE: Confirmed With a Kiss: Tristan Thompson Gives Khloe Kardashian a Smooch

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles