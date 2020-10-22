Fake News: 'Bachelorette' Star Clare Crawley Details TRUTH About Prom Revelation

Clare Crawley's name has been making a lot of noise these past few days, and it trended even more when she let out a secret about her high school prom.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette," Crawley made an alleged made-up story about never appearing in her high school prom.

Crawley told Chasen Nick that she never had the greatest experience either when she was still in high school.

"I never went to prom," Crawley admitted. "Nobody ever asked me. Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible."

However, after the episode aired, a Twitter user shared a proof showing the TV personality attending her prom.

One Twitter user uploaded a snap of the TV star and her husband before calling her a liar.

"My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband," the said user wrote, per Us Magazine.

Another netizen replied on the thread and declared that Crawley has been exposed.

However, the 39-year-old star did not stand still and responded to the claims.

"You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT Prom? Turns out it's just someone digging up old photos," she replied.

Crawley also questioned why the husband still keeps dance pictures when he is already married. In addition, she explained that she attended a new school during her senior year, making it more impossible for her to participate in a prom.

Fan Apologizes Afterward

After Crawley spoke up, the same Twitter user sent her apologies through an Instagram post.

"I would like to say I miss understood [sic]," the fan said, per Us Magazine. "Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error."

Although the issue has already quieted down, the past few weeks have been a rollercoaster ride for Crawley.

Last week, she proclaimed that she already met her husband after meeting former NFL player Dale Moss. But before they could establish a spark on air, there is already a rumor that she would leave the show after falling in love with one of her suitors.

As a replacement, "Bachelor" alum Tayshia Adams is scheduled to appear on the show.

Crawley Cannot Leave ... Yet

Although the talks are up in the air, the TV personality cannot ditch the show just yet.

Crawley needs to deal with Yosef Aborady first before leaving since she sparked criticisms after demanding the show's contestants to strip.

In the same Tuesday's episode, the "Bachelorette" star suggested a strip dodgeball since it was "her game, her rules."

Her statement surprised the host Chris Harrison, who checked again whether the losing team would really strip off all their garments.

After the game, the blue team was left naked after losing except for Brendan Morais, who refused to grant her demand.

Aborady, to his response, called the whole scene as classless before directly confronting Crawley.

