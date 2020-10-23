Fake GF or What? Max Ehrich Drama Reaches New Level of Confusion

Following his highly publicized breakup with Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich faced another controversy involving her rumored romance with Sonika Vaid.

Shortly before Demi was spotted with rapper Mod Sun, news broke that the "Young and the Restless" actor is dating the 25-year-old "American Idol" alum.

Earlier this October, Ehrich shared a snap of him and Vaid on his Instagram account, just days after he was photographed moping at a Malibu beach where he proposed to Lovato.

Although the 29-year-old actor didn't caption the photo, his followers boldly called out Ehrich before quickly turning off his comment section.

"Weren't you just engaged lol wtf," one wrote, while another fan posted, "So you got out of an engagement and posted nonstop about Demi then date someone else? It's ok to be single and heal."

He also received a wave of backlash from fans after posting a photo of him FaceTiming Vaid while the two held up peace signs.

Fans even labeled the actor of being a "clout" chaser and slammed him for parading his new flame after his split with the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker.

"You were just on a beach crying over demi LMFAOOOO, and who's this? She's not relevant enough to get you that clout you were craving," one posted.

Is Max Ehrich Faking His Relationship With Sonika Vaid?

Now, the New Jersey-born actor is accused of using Void for his PR stunt.

According to Page Six, he wants the public to perceive that he had finally moved on from his split with the "Camp Rock" actress.

With this, a source revealed to the site that they are "not dating," and the former "AI" contestant is committed to someone else.

"He wants to make it look like he's moving on with another woman, but they're not dating. She's in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend."

In addition, the outlet also cited that Vaid is romantically linked to a real estate agent who works under The Agency, which is owned by Mauricio Umansky--the millionaire husband of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.

Sonika Vaid Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Max Ehrich

The 25-year-old aspiring singer, who finished in the fifth spot of "AI" Season 15, has since spoken about the real score between her and the "Under the Dome" actor.

She previously told E! News that she just recently met Ehrich at a dinner with mutual friends.

"It was a fun night, and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," she shared, adding, "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."

In July, Lovato and Ehrich got engaged after their whirlwind romance that started at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, news broke that the two called off their engagement after learning that his intentions weren't real.

Weeks after their relationship drama, the "Walk. Ride. Rodeo" actor broke his silence and claimed that he learned the "status" of their relationship "through the tabloids"--one which the former Disney star strongly opposed.

READ MORE: LOOK! Blake Lively Gets Roasted for the Most Hilarious Photoshop Fail Ever

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles