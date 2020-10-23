Portia de Rossi Asks Ellen DeGeneres' 'Fame Hungry' Ex Anne Heche to 'Stay Away'

Is Portia de Rossi demanding Ellen DeGeneres' ex, Anne Heche, to stay away from them?

When Anne was booted off "Dancing With the Stars," she made a public declaration that she would want to reunite with the scandal-scarred DeGeneres.

The 47-year-old "Arrested Development" star reportedly made it clear that she doesn't want the "Six Days, Seven Nights" actress away from her wife - no matter how groundbreaking their relationship may have been.

An insider told the National Enquirer that de Rossi believes Heche will only be using DeGeneres for her own publicity.

"But Portia's indicated any dreams of any kind of reunion would remain a fantasy as long as she's around," they added.

The Enquirer's sources also added that De Rossi was by DeGeneres' side when she was blasted for toxic and intimidating workplace culture on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Portia de Rossi reportedly isn't about to stand idly by as her wife's old girlfriend reappears on the scene.

"Portia has proven she is committed to Ellen - despite all the hits to her image," the insider snitched.

"Anne may dream of a reunion and think she has a chance, given Ellen's current vulnerable state. But it will never happen as long as Portia has breath in her body," they added.

The "Ally McBeal" star had also reminded her wife that she had been there when Ellen DeGeneres needed her the most, saying, "She is putting out the word that they both consider Anne ancient history."

The former power couple, Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres haven't spoken to each other in years despite being in a relationship with each other from 1997 - 2000.

An Anne Heche Tell-All?

An insider told OK! Magazine that Heche is reportedly ready to do a tell-all about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres and wants to do it on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

However, despite her willingness to publicly discuss her relationship with her ex, the insider added that it's unlikely to happen.

"Ellen and her show have already had way too much drama this year. The last thing they need when everything is returning to normal is having Anne blow it all up."

Ellen and Anne revisited

During her dance rehearsals before she was eliminated from the show, she talked of her relationship with the Emmy award-winning host.

She claimed that at one of the movie premieres, she was told that she would lose her contract with FOX if she took Ellen DeGeneres with her.

"At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.'"

Heche still took DeGeneres to the premiere and "was ushered out" just before the film ended.

"I was told that I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."

Anne Heche revealed that the stigma attached to her relationship with the LGBTQ icon was so bad that she was fired from her multi-million dollar deal with FOX.

However, recalling the moment she was escorted out of her movie premiere, Heche said it was one of her proudest moments.

"The moment it happened to me years ago would never happen today," she revealed. "I didn't know then, but I know now I moved the needle forward. "

Rumors?

One should take the Enquirer and OK's reports with a grain of salt.

There is no confirmation from each of the camps that Portia de Rossi doesn't want anything to do with Anne Heche.

