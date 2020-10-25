Arnold Schwarzenegger Surgery: 'Terminator' Star Provides Update After Heart Procedure

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared an update about his health after receiving a new aortic valve.

For years, Schwarzenegger has been publicly speaking about his heart condition. Again, this time, he revealed that he underwent another surgery to fix his heart.

On Thursday, the 73-year-old "Terminator" actor shared on Instagram and Twitter that he received heart surgery to fix his aortic valve.

The risky procedure, performed at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio, marked the third time he had his chest open.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!" he captioned his post.

The post now has over 2.5 million likes and thousands of comments from fans and colleagues.

Although he assured that he was already feeling better, a lot of fans expressed their worries over his health since the actor has been suffering from a heart defect for decades now.

In 2018, Daniel Ketchell, Schwarzenegger's spokesperson, divulged that the actor had an open-heart surgery. During that time, his doctors replaced his pulmonary valve.

"Governor Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition," Ketchell tweeted.

He previously had it replaced in 1997.

What His Heart Went Through

Schwarzenegger's recent surgery was made to improve the blood flow from his heart to the other parts of his body. If he left his aortic valve untreated, it could lead to aortic stenosis, which is more common to adults.

Meanwhile, the pulmonary valve he received in 1997 and 2008 specifically improved the blood flow from his heart to his lungs.

Although his heart condition made headlines, he is not really the only one to suffer from heart issues.

Even President Donald Trump reportedly had the usual heart disease in 2018. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders suffered from a heart attack in 2019.

Fans Send Well Wishes and Questions

Arnold Schwarzenegger's friends and family showered him with "get well soon" messages on social media.

"Feel better champ!! You'll be back in no time!" Rob Kearney wrote.

Dr. Evan Antin said, "Glad to hear your doing so well! Be safe & thank goodness for modern medicine."

Moreover, Patrick and Katherine Schwarzenegger also offered support for the actor.

Aside from well wishes, one fan stood out as she asked him whether steroids worsened his heart condition.

"Do you think any of your current health issues have anything to with the steroids you used in the past?" the fan asked. She also questioned whether he ever regretted using the substance.

To recall, Schwarzenegger began taking steroids at the age of 20 soon after he arrived in the U.S. Per Men's Health, it became part of his routine while building his body.

If he ever regretted using steroids, he set the record straight during his interview with ABC News.

"I have no regrets about it because at that time, it was something new that came on the market, and we went to the doctor and did it under doctors' supervision," he went on.

