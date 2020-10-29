Moana What? Kourtney Kardashian Gets Slammed for Cultural Appropriation'

Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for comparing herself to the Disney Princess "Moana."

The 41-year-old reality star sparked outrage on social media after sharing a series of snaps taken during Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

In her Instagram, the mother-of-three left little to the imagination as she posed in a black thong bikini by Seven Swim, showing off her stunning curves.

"I am Moana of Motunui" she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for Cultural Appropriation

Unfortunately, her followers appeared to be dismayed with her caption and accused her of cultural appropriation.

"Nah pls stop appropriating indigenous island culture/ community do better," one commented.

A second user called out the eldest Kardashian and wrote, "Moana was a POC [person of color] though."

Moreover, one user reminded the Poosh founder where she is from. "Gorl you're Kourtney from Calabasas...chill."

Another fan also expressed the same sentiment and commented, "Um... no, you're not lmao not even close."

The 2016 animated film is a story of a Polynesian girl named "Moana" who lived on a fictional island called Motunui.

On the other hand, a fan went to defend the reality star and pointed out that some people are being racist.

"Dear Everyone, When you call out people for cultural appropriation when it's not technically CA you're making the fight against actual RACISM harder. Also, SHE IS NOT WHITE! Armenians are targets of white racists."

To recall, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian all have Armenian descent.

Their late father, Robert--who was widely recognized as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney--was an ethnic Armenian immigrant, while the famous momager Kris Jenner has English, Dutch, German and Scottish descent.

Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Sparks Controversy

The Poosh founder is not the only Kardashian to receive a ton of backlash from the public during the controversial trip.

Just recently, the birthday celebrant was blasted by her Instagram followers for pulling off her lavish island getaway vacation despite COVID-19 restrictions.

This came after the SKIMS founder shared a series of snaps during their trip, which she reportedly spent $1 million on just to fly her guest to a secluded island in Tahiti, per Page Six.

In a lengthy post, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star shared that she felt so "humbled and blessed" for celebrating another year despite all the chaos brought by the global pandemic.

"There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," she added.

The KKW beauty mogul also explained that she and her guests underwent tests and followed COVID-19 protocols before pushing through with the birthday bash.

"After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

However, fans called out the reality star for being"out of touch" and "tone deaf" for opting to have the luxurious trip despite the threats of the health crisis.

