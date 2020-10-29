Secretly Married! Scarlett Johansson Is Officially Off the Market

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now officially married!

The Hollywood A-lister and the "Saturday Night Live" actor reportedly had an "intimate" wedding with only their family and closest friends as their guest.

Non-profit organization Meals on Wheels confirmed the surprising news through their Instagram account where they revealed that the couple tied the knot over the weekend.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the caption read alongside a snap of a Staten Island ferry with a phrase "Jost Married" in the photo.

Moreover, the charity also shared the pair's "wedding wish," which is supporting the organization that aims to help people during the pandemic.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

Meanwhile, fans also flocked to the comment section to express their well-wishes for the newlyweds.

"How exciting. I would be happy to donate to Meals on Wheels in their honor. Congratulations to the happy couple. May you continue to celebrate your marriage as an everlasting honeymoon," one wrote.

Meanwhile, another user complimented the lovely photo and shared that the comedian is born and raised in Staten Island: "Love the picture, Colin is from Staten Island....so great!!!!"

An individual also thanked "The Avengers" star and her husband for using their platform to support charities: "Congrats to the happy couple and how kind of them to consider donations to charity for such a worthy cause!

On the other hand, one expressed his support to donate to the non-profit organization while congratulating the newlyweds.

"How exciting. I would be happy to donate to Meals on Wheels in their honor. Congratulations to the happy couple. May you continue to celebrate your marriage as an everlasting honeymoon."

It was Jost's first marriage, while Johansson has been married twice.

Scarlett was first married with "Green Lantern" star Ryan Reynolds (2008 to 2011). She then tied the knot with French businessman Romain Dauriac (2014 to 2017), with whom she shares her 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Johansson met the 38-year-old comedian at the set of the long-running skit show in 2010, but it wasn't only until 2017 when the two started dating--shortly after Scarlett's split from her ex-husband Dauriac.

In his previous interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Jost described the blonde beauty as a "wonderful" and "pretty cool" person.

"It's hard to have a lot of complaints ... she's pretty awesome," he added.

Moreover, the Staten Island-born comedian popped the question in May 2019 after two years of dating.

During her appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Johansson recalled the proposal and shared that it was "a very special moment" and "a lovely special thing."

The blonde bombshell even described it as a proposal like a "James Bond" way.

"He killed it," she mentioned, adding: "It was surprising, he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding."

READ MORE: Sam Smith Stuns Fans With Transplant, Transformation

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles