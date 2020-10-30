Prison Time: Lori Loughlin Goes To Jail for College Admission Scandal

Lori Loughlin surely does not want to welcome 2021 in prison, so she decided to serve her two-month sentence.

Initially, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received an order from a judge to report to prison until November 19.

However, the "Fuller House" alum could not wait anymore that she admitted herself to the facility earlier than expected.

On Friday, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that Loughlin has already entered the facility. The actress is set to stay at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for two months.

Her recent admission supported the recent statement of a source close to her, saying that Loughlin does not want to carry the humiliation until 2021.

"She's mentally preparing for this. She wants to go in, do her time, and get out," the insider informed People magazine. "She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021."

Although the judge gave the two-month term as early as August, her husband has not started his sentence yet.

The two pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer $500,000 so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could go to the University of Southern California (USC).

Singer, the 58-year-old college admissions scam mastermind, is involved in numerous misconducts and occasionally paid off SAT exam monitors to reserve seats at the top universities for teenagers from wealthy families.

Meanwhile, before Loughlin, the same facility became the home of Felicity Huffman for 11 days. The "Desperate Housewives" actress was also involved in the said admissions scandal.

Currently, the FCI Dublin has fewer inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, Loughlin received warnings about her co-inmates who will not show sympathy toward her.

For her part, she trained herself mentally, physically, and emotionally through the help of a prison expert.

"Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn't intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight," an insider told Radar Online.

Loughlin Regretting What She Did

Prior to her prison admission, she appeared virtually via Zoom with her attorney, BJ Trach, last August 22.

During that time, Trach repeatedly said that she is genuinely feeling sorry for her actions. Meanwhile, Loughlin tried to control her emotions as she apologized.

"I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good," she went on.

The college admission scandal also caused her to lose the acting career she built for 40 years.

After Loughlin delivered her statement, her attorney even looked back and described how the actress' "family lived paycheck-to-paycheck."

Per Trach, the Hollywood star did not attend college since her family could not afford it. So as a mother now, she wants to give the best for herself and her family.

Unfortunately, her ways were unacceptable, and she now has to suffer after doing the things she thought was the best for her family.

Neither the actress nor her representatives spoke about the recent event yet.

