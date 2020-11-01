Adele Snubs Millions Worth of Endorsement Deals Because of the Kardashians

Adele says, "no, thanks" to massive brands that want to pay her millions to become their spokesperson.

The Sun reported that the 32-year-old Grammy-winning star has been getting a huge amount of offers from marketing companies, brands, and TV networks who were hoping to make money out of her incredible transformation.

This comes after the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker lost an epic seven stone of weight.

A source told the British tabloid that the real reason Adele rejected them all because she didn't want to be a "Kardashian clone" by getting paid big bucks through deals.

"Adele has flatly refused several multi-million-pound deals, including diet plans, food companies, vegetarian packages, cookbooks, exercise videos, and even catwalk modeling," their source revealed.

Instead, she just wants to focus on her upcoming new album.

"Firms have pitched the Oscar-winner deals galore, but she wants to shy away from being a Kardashian clone by earning loads from a side hustle."

The Kardashians have been promoting different diet products such as pills and teas, and anti-suppressants backed by science and doctors.

In 2012, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were sued for $5 million regarding their QuickTrim dieting supplements.

TMZ reported that the pills which were supposed to allow dieters to keep up with the Kardashians' trims physiques didn't work.

Customers claimed that the Kardashians made false claims by promoting them on their social media and advertisements.

The diet pills' main ingredient, caffeine, isn't recognized as safe or effective weight loss by the PDA.

In 2018, Kim was called "toxic" for advertising a lollipop that would suppress the appetite.

British actress Jameela Jamill described the 40-year-old mom as a "terrible and toxic influence on young girls."

That same year, according to Kris Jenner, though she didn't disclose how much the diet companies and diet brands pay their daughters, she said each post fetch "six figures."

Adele, who is reportedly worth $300 million, lost seven stones thanks to her strict 1,000-calorie diet.

She has also upped her exercise and showed off her dramatic transformation on her 32nd birthday.

According to several reports, Adele is physically and mentally in a good place following her dramatic weight loss.

The songstress was showered with attention by fellow celebrities and fans.

Meanwhile, a tipster told Heat, "Adele is finding the attention very embarrassing. She admits that although she may now look the best she ever has, she still gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance."

In May, it was also reported that Adele was feeling self-conscious about her weight loss, so she treated herself to a brand-new wardrobe worth thousands of dollars.

It has been reported that Adele became increasingly health-conscious in the past couple of months, and an insider close to her told E! News that she has a very disciplined approach to her own well-being.

"She goes to different gyms. She goes early in the morning and meets with her trainer."

The source added, "She gets her workout in first thing. She works out for about an hour and leaves drenched in sweat and looking like she worked very hard."

