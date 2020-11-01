Kendall Jenner Stuns in 'Barb Wire' Transformation -- Pamela Anderson Reacts!

Kendall Jenner unleashed her inner sex goddess as she transformed herself as Pamela Anderson.

Hitting two birds with one stone, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star opted to have a Halloween-themed party as she celebrated her 25th birthday.

The Vogue cover girl updated her 141 million Instagram followers while channeling the former Playboy star's bounty hunter character in her 1996 film "Barb Wire."

In a series of snaps, the resident Kardashian supermodel rocked a sultry black corset top paired with fishnet stockings. She completed the look with a blown-out blonde wig as she posed in a black motorcycle.

Furthermore, Kendall used her platform to subtly remind her followers to participate in the upcoming national election by holding a banner that says "vote" instead of a pistol--all while showing off the famous barbed wire tattoo on her left arm.

"Don't call me babe' happy Halloween!" she captioned her photos.

Kendall Jenner Receives Nod From Pamela Anderson

With over 5.5 million likes and almost 30,000 comments on the post, Kendall Jenner received mostly positive responses from fans and fellow celebrities, including Anderson herself.

The Canadian-American actress expressed her approval by simply writing "love it" followed by an angel emoji.

Aside from the "Baywatch" alum, her sisters were also surprised with her impressive portrayal of Barb Wire.

"OMG U WIN Halloween," the Kardashian-West matriarch Kris Jenner posted.

Khloe Kardashian, on the other hand, seemed to be stunned on how her younger sister managed to pull off the Pamela Anderson character: "How on earth did you pull this off so perfectly!!!!!!!!! Wtf!!!!!!"

The Calvin Klein muse's close pal, Hailey Beiber, also penned a sweet message as she described her outfit as the "most insane thing."

"So we're just gonna sit here and pretend like this isn't the most insane thing of all time?" she asked.

Meanwhile, author and TV personality Derek Blasberg noticed how the "KUWTK" star paid attention to details and donned the thin brow trend.

"Even the skinny 90s brows!?????"

Kendall Jenner Celebrates in Star-Studded Birthday Party

The supermodel's star-studded Halloween bash, which took place at Harriet's Rooftop in 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, was attended by the whole Kar-Jen clan and a list of her high-profile friends.

This includes the Canadian crooner The Weeknd, who looked unrecognizable with his "Nutty Professor" costume.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber arrived in a "Toy Story" character donning his version of Woody, while his wife recreated Sarah Paulson's "Nurse Dolly" character from hit series "Ratched."

Furthermore, the Kardashian beauty mogul Kylie Jenner stunned the crowd with her sexy take on King Cobra, wearing a snake print bodysuit as she showed off her famous curves.

Kylie finished off her look with a headpiece of a snake with bedazzled fangs.

Unfortunately, Kendall's party was plagued with criticisms, as some fans slammed the runway royalty for hosting a party in the middle of a pandemic.

"No but Kendall Jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't find out about it," one critic tweeted.

