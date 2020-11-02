Johnny Depp Loses BIG: Actor Financially RUINED After Libel 'Trial of The Century' Defeat

Johnny Depp has lost millions and millions of dollars just to clear his name from Amber Heard's allegations of abuse and violence during their marriage.

After the three-month courtroom showdown, Judge Justice Nicole ruled that the tabloid was justified in reporting that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was violent towards his now ex-wife on at least one occasion during their marriage.

Johnny Depp lost the "trial of the century" libel case, resulting in his now tattered reputation and financial ruin.

In the judge's ruling, he said that while the 57-year-old Hollywood star provided the critical elements of his cause of action in libel, he believes that News Group Newspapers (NGN) showed that what they published "held the words to bear was substantially true."

Johnny Depp sued NGN and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, after publishing an article in the British tabloid The Sun that called him a "wife-beater."

The original headline said, "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new fantastic films?"

The newspaper's chief witness, Amber Heard, told the court during the 16-day trial in London's High Court 14 occasions during their toxic relationship Depp reportedly assaulted her.

The "Aqua Man" actress even provided graphic details of a drunk and violent Depp, as well as drug-fueled attacks.

These alleged incidents reportedly include a fight in a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles, where she slapped and kicked Heard, and a "three-day hostage situation" in Australia.

But Johnny Depp has vehemently denied Heard's claims that he was violent towards her in any way.

According to the United Kingdom law, Depp had to prove that he had suffered from "serious harm" to his reputation through The Sun's article, while NGN had to prove that what they reported was correct on the balance of odds.

According to Depp's lawyers, the article's presentation meant that "only a very substantial award" would compensate and defend the actor.

There's a limit of about $415,000 on general damages in practice, but there could be additional compensation for a more "aggravating" factor.

One factor cited by the star's legal team noted how the tabloid retained the article on its website throughout the years.

But the entire hearing wasn't only damaging to Johnny Depp because he also claimed that Amber Heard cheated on him with high-profile people such as James Franco and Elon Musk.

Heard, however, denied having an affair while she was still married to Depp.

Meanwhile, US lawyers representing heard is reported not surprised about the trial's decision and judgment.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the US. We are committed to obtaining justice for Amber Heard in the US court and defending Ms. Heard's right to free speech."

Johnny Depp lost about $1.9 million in legal fees for suing NGN and Wootton and will end up paying NGN $3.8 million.

Aside from these, Depp also sued Heard in Virginia for an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, calling herself a survivor of domestic abuse.

The former couple reportedly spent $3 million on legal fees.

If he wins that case, at least, he will be getting $50 million in damages.

That libel case against Heard is due to go on trial in January 2021.

